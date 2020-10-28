Letters to the editor: Freedom Foundation video, rental relief, Trump, Biden, Pickering

Letters To Editor

Freedom Foundation video

I’m not a native Idahoan, but I moved here in 1971. So I have a say in what happens here. I saw the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s video and had to wonder how many of them would put up with a military draft. Most of the men who died in World War II and Korea and Vietnam wars were drafted. If the IFF doesn’t think much of wearing a mask, how would they feel about a military draft? I’m an old guy and the mask-wearing probably protects me; what would a drafted person be doing but protecting others when fighting in a war. Wearing a mask seems pretty easy in comparison.

Joseph Gallagher, Boise

Fighting COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, you do not have the luxury of ignorance in denying the existence of Covid 19 as expressed in the Idaho Freedom Foundation video. I am appalled by the arrogance you show by diminishing the pain and loss of so many Idahoans as they suffer the loss of family and friends from this lethal virus. A visit to any local hospital ICU and a short informative discussion with a physician or nurse should help you become educated about the threat we all face by not following CDC guidelines and not mandating the wearing of face coverings. As an elected official it is your responsibility to know the truth.

Lani Gerber, Boise

COVID-19 relief

While I am thankful for the discussion of a COVID-19 relief bill, the lack of action from the president and Senate is extremely disheartening. Where is the urgency for the millions of Americans still suffering through the worst economic crisis in a century?

The situation for American renters and landlords is frightful. Without help, unemployed renters and their landlords will continue to drown in bills they cannot pay. Economist Mark Zandi estimates that renters could owe $70 billion in back rent by January, an atrocious repercussion that could easily be prevented.

On Oct. 1, the House passed a compromise measure that would, among other things,

provide adequate rental assistance. However, after several weeks, it is still in limbo.

Families struggling to keep a roof over their heads are enduring unnecessary agony due to the lack of leadership in D.C.

I urge leaders in Washington to promptly pass a robust COVID-19 relief bill that includes at least $100 billion in rental assistance for the coming year.

Olivia Paulsen, Nampa

Trump

In response to Rev. Alice Farquha-Mayes, President Trump does not believe nor did he say that the people of our military are suckers and losers. Instead, the president has created 10 or more acts specifically designed to help veterans. The mainstream media is melting your brain and is keeping you in disbelief. Maybe you should put down the paper or turn off the TV and start doing a little research on what our great president is doing! I know the president does not always think before he speaks so we must do our diligence and look at the fact of what he has done for our country. Last thing I want to say is thank you for your service and God bless.

Four more years!

Thomas Hine, Nampa

Trump

We have just witnessed the incompetence of this administration over the last four years. It makes me wonder what would have happened if Trump was president at any other time?

The Japanese have just bombed Pearl Harbor. Trump is president, his first worry is how will this affect the stock market? In his mind, the Japanese only attacked losers and suckers, why should he get involved. Surrender is the best option, and that will open trade.

The Confederate Army has just opened fired on Fort Sumpter. Trump as president has to decide, is fighting worth jeopardizing the stock market? After, if they want to have slaves, let them. Let us have peace and they can have their separate country.

Since Trump surrendered at the first shots of the coronavirus, I would have to assume that he would also surrender if any enemy attacked this country.

He acts like a child when pressed, and it’s never his fault.\u0009

Jerry Johnson, Payette

Biden better for economy

Many people think Trump is better for the economy than Biden. Here is some data from the government and other reputable economic data services that compares how Obama/Biden improved the economy versus how Trump has done.

The S&P 500 increased 163% (865.58 to 2275.12) from Jan. 1, 2009, until Jan. 1. 2017 – essentially when Trump took over.

From then until today, the S&P 500 is only 49% higher (2275.12 to 3390.68) than it was when Trump took office.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average improved 130% (9034.69 to 20812.34) during the Obama/Biden time in office versus 32% (20812.34 to 27463.19) since Trump has been in office.

Obama/Biden reduced unemployment from 7.6% to 4.8%. Trump has grown it from 4.8% to 7.9%.

The budget deficit grew 27% with Obama/Biden. Trump has grown that to $3.7 trillion during his term – an increase of 532%! Without COVID-19, it’s estimated that the budget deficit would have been $1.1 trillion – still an increase of 88%.

Obama/Biden decreased the trade deficit by 10%, while Trump has increased it by 21%.

Based on past performance, Biden will be much better for the economy.

Marian Herz, Boise

Pickering

I’ve had the absolute pleasure of knowing/working with Alexis in my advocacy for mental health change in Idaho, so I know personally the collaboration, innovation, tireless determination and forward-thinking Alexis brings to her work. I have enormous faith she will bring those assets to ACHD as commissioner. Boise’s fast paced growth requires a progressive, thoughtful advocate to manage that growth responsibility to protect the lifestyle and community we all love. To consider the way a city and its transportation infrastructure is built to be a “public health issue” could not be more spot on. Alexis has my vote and I encourage my neighbors in District 2 to cast theirs for her as well.

Kim Keys, Boise