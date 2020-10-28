Letters to the editor: State and local elections

Letters to the editor about the elections.

Brock

Shelley Brock is a candidate for the legislature in District 14. There are many reasons to vote for Shelley primarily because she will work for all residents. Shelley would have opposed H658 (2018), a bill that was promoted by Big Ag, oil industry lobbyists and large landowners. The bill was passed without input from sportsmen and recreationists and raised trespassing fines, even if accidental and on unmarked land. Her opponent supported this bill. Do you want someone to represent you who will listen to both sides of an issue? Then, vote for Shelley Brock.

How about protecting your health from dangerous chemicals? HB487 was passed in 2020 and lets crop dusters off the hook for using improper chemicals, or for using them in a careless or faulty manner. Shelley’s opponent voted “Yes” to pass that dangerous bill. Shelley has worked hard to pass ordinances to protect communities from irresponsible oil and natural gas drilling and she will continue to protect residents in all areas against dangerous practices or chemicals.

I’ll vote for Shelley Brock because I know she will do the research and the hard work necessary to represent everyone; not just special interests. She’s already done that for you.

Kathryn Stockton, Eagle

Brock

I am excited that District 14 has a great choice with Shelley Brock as she runs for State Legislature in the House. Shelley may be best known for her founding and work in CAIA (Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability) which is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization working to protect public health and safety.

When I was on the Eagle City Council, Shelley and CAIA, helped in writing and supporting an ordinance that protects the residents of Eagle if and when gas and oil companies come exploring to dig.

Shelley would like to invest in our public education by having impact fees cover new schools so that our current schools aren’t as crowded. Unfortunately, Idaho ranks among the lowest states in investment in Idaho’s children and their education.

Shelley has lived in the area for over 35 years and has worked on behalf of all people. She works well with others who have different ideas and viewpoints. Shelley understands that a true democracy is one that serves the people and is not about power. She is a woman of integrity and honesty. I have always found Shelley to be transparent.

My vote goes with Shelley Brock.

Jill Mitchell, Eagle

Brock

According to Einstein, “insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” So why continue voting for the same political party in Idaho? Do you like consistently being 51st in the nation in funding for education? Do you appreciate vastly overcrowded schools? Do you enjoy rapidly increasing property taxes? Do you appreciate traffic gridlock? Do you enjoy locked gates keeping you from public lands? Or perhaps you’re okay with the oil and gas industry’s capacity to drill under your house? If not, it’s time to stop the insanity and vote for Shelley Brock for District 14’s House Seat B.

Shelley is a 48 year Idaho resident, rural landowner, and a true moderate. She has worked tirelessly to defend Idahoans, their property and their water from the negative effects of oil and gas drilling and other pollution sources operating too close to our homes, including the City of Boise’s plan to dump their sewage effluent into Eagle’s Farmers’ Union Canal. When elected to the legislature, she will fight to protect our public lands, provide quality education and access to affordable education – which her opponent has ignored.

Please join me and vote for Shelley Brock.

Carol L. Richel, Eagle

Brock

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, you have the opportunity to vote for your state’s officials. In District 14, which encompasses Eagle, Meridian, and Star communities, I am writing in support of Shelley Brock for State Representative.

Brock is an expert on issues that affect (and impact) all residents, including property rights, access to clean water, public health, property values, and public education. Brock is very good at listening to everyone, consulting with other experts, being transparent, and working hard to find solutions.

Shelley Brock is very intelligent, god-loving, extremely hard working, strong, caring, and very honest. If this is the kind of person you would appreciate in office, then please vote for Shelley Brock on Nov. 3. She will serve us all well!

Tobey Jossis, Meridian

Brock

Shelley Brock is the right choice for District 14 State Representative. I know Shelley as an ethical, intelligent, and passionate advocate for Idahoans’ property rights, healthcare and education. She has championed our quality of life including protecting our precious water resources. Shelley was instrumental in helping to pass landmark local ordinances in the cities of Eagle and Fruitland. These ordinances protect property rights, property value, public health and public infrastructure. Shelley Brock would work toward lowering property taxes by allowing schools to collect impact fees and by reducing corporate exemptions. Shelley is also a strong supporter of small business. Unlike her opponent, DeMordaunt, who voted NO, Shelley would have voted YES for HB510, which offered tax breaks to small businesses. Our state legislature needs leaders like Shelley Brock who are both visionary and pragmatic. She’ll work across party lines to get the job done and we Idahoans will be the better for it. Vote for Shelley Brock!

Nancy Wood, Eagle

Brock

State Rep. Gayann Demordaunt was among the legislators who submitted a letter to the W. Ada School Board of Trustees, recommending that they ignore the advice of the Central District Health District and immediately open West Ada Schools to in-person instruction. Even though this letter was nothing more than a dangerous publicity stunt, isn’t it ironic that the charter school she founded had to close because over 40% of their elementary staff either had Covid or had to be quarantined due to close contact? To quote the school staff: “This is over 40% of our elementary staff.” We are anticipating additional positive results over the next couple of days.” The school also has a dozen confirmed or probable cases among students, as well as 73 students in quarantine after being in close contact with others.

This election, vote for a health-care professional that actually cares about the safety of students and teachers, understands and respects science, and will advocate for common sense solutions to challenges. Vote Shelley Brock for District 14 House Seat B.

Richard Richel, Eagle

Brock

Shelley Brock should get your vote for District 14 - WHY?

* To retain integrity of the Citizen’s Medicaid initiative as passed by the citizenry

* Insert fairness and equity in Idaho’s property taxes. For example, allow schools to collect impact fees from new development. Closely examine all the many business exemptions that affect property taxes. All should pay their fair share.

* To protect property values and rights from irresponsible oil and natural gas drilling. End that industry’s ability to take advantage of taxpayers and maintain Idaho’s precious water supply’s safety.

* Give local control to cities and counties over issues that impact their quality of life and tax base.

* And much more.

Shelley Brock is an experienced community leader with the skill to listen to all sides of issues. She has proved such time and again.

VOTE BROCK!

Mary Anne Saunders, Star

Brock

Shelley Brock is a candidate for District 14 Idaho State House of Representatives. I challenge you to check out her values and her ability to get things done for the betterment of all. I ask that you compare her values to see how they align with yours.

Shelley Brock won’t trample on the rights of Idahoans who want to enjoy recreation in Idaho and will promote the repeal of H658, a trespassing bill supported by her opponent. Shelley Brock won’t support actions that take away your right to have a voice. Her opponent co-sponsored S1159, which would have made it nearly impossible for initiatives to get on the ballot.

Shelley Brock has shown she works across party lines to protect Idaho communities to restrict irresponsible oil and natural gas drilling. That is how I met her as she worked so hard to prevent fracking in the Eagle area, thus saving destruction of our health, property values, and water quality.

Shelley Brock has proven to be a thoughtful and hardworking advocate for Idahoans – all Idahoans. I ask that you vote for her, and for your future health and property rights.

Mary Hunter, Eagle

Day Hartwell

Please vote for Pat Day Hartwell for District 12 Representative! Our State Legislature needs her skills and experience to make progress on urgent issues of education, healthcare, taxes, wages and housing. The current legislature has consistently failed to address these problems and - worse - has focused on partisan agendas that benefit few and cost taxpayers dearly in lawsuits and wasted effort. In contrast, Pat has successfully worked for years to protect Idaho’s most vulnerable citizens including her success in getting the State Constitutional Amendment for Crime Victims’ Rights passed.

Idaho is infamous for our LOWEST per student education spending and fifth HIGHEST suicide rate. Our constitutionally mandated initiative process – feared by the Legislature - seems to be the only way voters can get solutions to these problems. Idaho voters strongly supported expansion of Medicaid – life saving for many. Yet our Legislature stepped in only to block the full implementation of this measure.

Rather than expecting better results by returning the same people to our legislature, I hope you will vote for a much better option – Pat Day Hartwell - to represent District 12. She knows Nampa and its people and can get the job done.

Rex Hanson, Caldwell

Hanson

I write to support the election of Rebecca Hanson to Idaho State Legislature District 10A. Rebecca is a 3rd generation Idahoan, educated in Caldwell schools, graduated from Caldwell HS and the College of Idaho. Since retiring from music teaching, raising two daughters and caring for elderly parents and in-laws, she’s contributed to the community in many ways – working as a poll worker (Chief Judge) and serving on the boards of Caldwell Fine Arts and the Friends of Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge. Growing up in Idaho, she remembers a time when the political parties worked together - trading solutions to problems rather than insults. She would like to bring a spirit of cooperation back to the legislature and focus this organization on fixing our neglected problems of education, healthcare and out-of-control property taxes. Idahoans shouldn’t have to rely on last resort initiatives to address work left undone in Boise I know Becky for her leadership in a group I belong to that she leads with a gentle firmness, gaining consensus on almost all topics which makes for short meetings. It is an excellent leadership style. Please vote for a return to bi-partisan law making. Vote Rebecca Y. Hanson / becky4idaho.org

Pat Day Hartwell, Nampa

Brock

I have known Shelly Brock for over 30 years and I feel she will be an excellent person to represent my district. She is very passionate for the well beings of our state in the present and for the future. She is honest in every way. She does not back down to issues she truly believes about. Shelly finds out the facts and goes forward. Shelly is easy to talk to and listens instead of speaking while expressing concerns.

She is a well rounded family person, living the life in Idaho on a small acreage, raising animals and a garden.

I feel very comfortable in endorsing Shelly Brock for Idaho House Seat District 148. My voice will be heard through Shelly. We need more people like Shelly in our government, people who care about our state and country as a whole.

I am neither a Democrat or Republican, I classify myself as more of an Independent and choose the people I feel will represent our state and country the best.

Maxine Schvaneveldt, Eagle

Legislative picks

Our Boise bench area is now at a critical stage. New leadership is crucial. We are the current target for urban density planning. City Hall wants to fill all of our open spaces with apartments, rather than homes. In addition to car traffic increasing 10 times more than lots with homes, most renters don’t have the expendable income to support our neighborhood businesses.

The same 3 individuals that have somehow been re-elected here for decades will most likely ignore this serious issue. I urge everyone to please vote for Gary Smith, Brittany Love, and Anthony Depue. If elected, they will have the influence needed to save our bench neighborhoods from Boise City control. This might well be our only chance.

Thomas Cochrane, Boise

Gary Smith

I would like to strongly endorse my good friend Gary Smith for Idaho State Senate - District 17! Gary has had a very successful career of proven & effective leadership and would be a strong voice representing the people of District 17.

Gary has been a Manager of a large Boise retail business, served on Boise City Council, was Chief of Staff to an Idaho Governor, was Director of the Idaho Department of Insurance and was an Executive with a Major Idaho Healthcare company. Gary has both the business and life experience... along with the compassion needed to be our State Senator! With his extensive background in Insurance & Healthcare management, Gary will be an effective voice in finding successful solutions for Affordable and Accessible Healthcare for all Idahoans.

Gary is also very community minded... always giving his time and energy helping others. Currently he is the Board Chair for United Way of Treasure Valley & Vice-Chair of the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County... previously he was on the Junior Achievement of Idaho & Red Cross Boards.

Please join me in voting for Gary Smith to the Idaho State Senate - District 17!

Larry Halvorson, Boise

Vote Democrat

Basic facts about housing, our economy and subsidies

Idaho has two crises: America’s lowest wages, and out-of-reach housing costs.

• When housing costs outpace local wages, workers are forced to commute long distances or live in substandard, overcrowded housing to subsidize the cost of goods or services.

• When they’re cost-burdened—paying over 30% of income on housing—it increases ‘foregone spending,’ money otherwise spent on taxable goods and services—$670M in 2018 alone.

• Taxpayers subsidize the profits of speculators and developers who play Monopoly with our housing, forcing rents up and locals out.

• Every rent increase means essential workers, seniors, families and children face first-time homelessness. They’re our neighbors and family—yet some candidates criticize efforts to create support or stability.

This isn’t a partisan issue—it’s about understanding basic cause and effect and investing in community and economic health and stability.

If you think housing and transportation policy should reflect the needs, interests and incomes of everyone in Ada County—and you want candidates ready to work constructively on your behalf—vote for candidates focused on facts and civility, not fear-mongering and hate speech:

Lachiando, Rutherford, Hansen, Pickering, Jackson-Edney, Wintrow, Matthias, and Necochea.

They all get this.

Erik Kingston, Boise

Buckner-Webb

Like many residents of Ada County, I voted early last week and was thrilled to see Cherie Buckner-Webb on my ballot for the College of Western Idaho Zone 5 Trustee. I have known Senator Buckner-Webb for many years and, as a career educator, I can say without a doubt that she is the right person for the job of a College of Western Idaho Trustee.

She brings with her an enormous amount of experience in education and governance from her ten years of service in the Idaho State Legislature, including service on the Senate Education Committee. Additionally, she has personal experience as a non-traditional student, experience that she can draw upon for the benefit of the students enrolled in the College of Western Idaho from across the Treasure Valley.

On a more personal level I also know that Cherie has walked the walk of a parent in educating her own children, navigating the waters of higher education on their behalf as well – so she knows what it is like both being a student and being the parent of students.

While she is running unopposed for the Zone 5 CWI Trustee, I still urge everyone in Zone 5 to vote for her.

Michael Satz, Boise