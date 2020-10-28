Letters to the editor: Lachiondo, Love, Davidson, Rutherford, Hansen

Letters to the editor about the elections.

Lachiondo

Diana Lachiondo is, and always has been, the real deal. She has my vote for Ada County commissioner because she is honest, dedicated, informed and a local force for good. I believe that Ada County is a better place to live because she represents a fair, balanced approach for all our citizens! Vote Lachiondo. It’s the right thing to do!

Damiana Uberuaga, Boise

Brittany Love

I voted for Idaho Legislature candidate for District 17A, Brittany Love. Candidate Love cares about everyone in her district and she has the bona fides to back it up. As a Hispanic woman, Brittany’s early years were a bit tough. Eventually she was adopted by a fine family and made her way to Boise State University.

Brittany Love continues to volunteer for organizations that have enhanced Idahoans’ lives. Her favorite charities have been the Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Home Society and Make-A-Wish Foundation. Ms. Love also cares about ensuring Idaho children get the proper education they deserve. I am confident she will work very hard for her district’s children and her constituents, as well.

Ms. Love has also volunteered at the Idaho Food Bank and Boise Rescue Mission. Last spring, Brittany was bestowed the honor of “Ms. of Idaho,” a leadership pageant, which recognizes participants’ scholastic record, personal development and community service.

Finally, Brittany Love’s great Christian and conservative values will bring a voice of reason to the Idaho Legislature. She has promised to listen to both sides of the aisle and her constituents, as well. I will guarantee Brittany Love will do a great job for Idaho.

Dan Murphy, Boise

Davidson

I choose Ryan Davidson for Ada County Commissioner District 1. With 36% population growth in Ada County this year, Ryan pledges to reduce invasive business regulations that raise our home prices and property taxes. Ryan will vote for policies that restore our local economy that has devastated our Ada County residents. Ryan is politically active and endeavors to foster good working relationships with local, state and federally elected officials.

Ryan is a personal and political friend I have known for 10 years. Please join me in voting for Ryan Davidson for county commissioner.

Bonnie Carter, Meridian

Rutherford

I am enthusiastically casting my vote for Bill Rutherford for Ada County Commissioner, District 2. Bill’s experience and qualifications of managing up to 5,000 people and annual budgets up to $460 million, as well as his track record of successfully reducing overhead cost, make him uniquely qualified to serve in this role.

I’ve had the pleasure of volunteering with Bill on our homeowners association board and have found him to be fair-minded, thoughtful and analytical in addressing various issues. He is a detail-oriented person who will make a concerted effort to understand the issue and make a well-reasoned decision. During times like these, we need more qualified leaders in elected positions, like Bill, and fewer divisive politicians.

Bill will be a true advocate for the best interests of Ada County residents. He will review property taxes with an eye to keeping them as low as practical while still providing the funds for essential services, and he supports impact fees to make sure developers are paying their fair share. Additionally, he supports funding the Central District Health to ensure that all of our residents remain healthy through COVID-19.

I encourage your vote for Bill Rutherford for Ada County commissioner.

Linda DuPuis, Meridian

Hansen

We want to use this opportunity to show our support for Jim Hansen’s reelection to the Ada County Highway District Commission.

We have known and worked with Jim over a number of years. He is deeply caring about others and their safety, which makes him a perfect fit for his work on the Highway District. He supports more transparency in government spending and is an advocate for street designs that will prevent speeding. As our valley grows rapidly, Jim remains committed to putting people and community interests ahead of others who might benefit from excessive sprawl.

One of his finest qualities as a person and as a commissioner is his willingness to really listen. He makes himself available to his constituents and considers their needs and concerns with regard to the issue.

Rick and Lisa Ogle, Boise