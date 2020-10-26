Letters to the editor: Ada County Highway District, College of Western Idaho, Ada County elections

Letters to the editor about the elections.

Arnold

Rebecca Arnold has done a fantastic job as Ada County Highway District commissioner. I wholeheartedly support her for re-election. As an attorney for more than 30 years and former CPA who also holds an MBA, Rebecca has brought experience, expertise and common sense to ACHD. She understands the needs of our community to protect our quality of life, the importance of being frugal with our tax dollars and the importance of providing a safe, efficient transportation system for all users.

Rebecca Arnold has a reputation for working collaboratively with other agencies, listening to public input, and carefully reviewing the facts and the law before making well-reasoned decisions. ACHD has a budget of $135 Million annually and 350 employees and oversees taxpayers’ transportation system valued at $3 billion. Rebecca Arnold has managed the agency efficiently and effectively while avoiding raising taxes.

During these unprecedented, tumultuous times, we need to keep strong, experienced leaders working for us. Rebecca Arnold is the right person to provide steady guidance. This is not the time for new, inexperienced people to try to learn on the job.

Please join me in supporting Rebecca Arnold for re-election as an ACHD commissioner.

Milford Terrell, Eagle

Smyser

As you look through your ballot please do not forget the importance of the vote for the trustees for The College of Western Idaho. These are important positions and we must have trustees who have a long positive knowledge of the reasons and long term goals of the College of Western Idaho. Trustees must understand that technical education leads to good paying jobs right here in our valley. Businesses are seeking qualified workers and that is delivered through great technical education programs as offered by The College of Western Idaho.

Providing great opportunities to local people has been a lifetime goal of C. A. “Skip” Smyser who has supported the concept and direction for the school from the beginning. He organized the fundraising at the college’s start and now serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The college has grown to the largest college in Idaho under his leadership. Please retain this important asset for our valley and vote for C.A. “Skip Smyser.

Patti Anne Lodge, Caldwell

Lachiondo

I was with Ada County for almost 32 years and had the honor of being your sheriff for the last 10. Over my career, I witnessed a lack of planning and forethought by some “fiscally conservative” commissioners, whose careless choices wasted millions of taxpayer dollars over time. We are in danger of that again.

Commissioner Diana Lachiondo has been an important part of planning for the future: she’s thoughtfully prioritized needs, scrutinized less-costly alternatives and made wise decisions with our tax dollars. The Ada County Jail is overcrowded, with inmates sleeping on the floor every night. Commissioner Lachiondo and Sheriff Steve Bartlett have done all they can to delay a jail expansion, but it is time. Construction is expensive (and grows more expensive with every delay) but less costly than litigation and the expense of doing nothing.

Let’s continue Commissioner Diana Lachiondo’s leadership and make sure we don’t have another wasteful reset on planning the future of the county.

Gary Raney, Meridian

Pickering

When I asked Alexis Pickering why she wanted to run for ACHD Commissioner she replied, “Because I think we need to look at transportation from a public health perspective.” I will never forget that simple response, because it told me three very important things about Alexis. It told me that she cared about this community. It told me she truly understood the bigger picture and bigger consequences of how we build our roadways. And it told me she was up for the challenge ahead.

Alexis’s race for ACHD Commissioner is one of the most exciting elections I’ve seen in a long time. If elected, she has the ability to change the future of how we move through Ada County, and I truly believe she will. She is a leader who is curious, who listens, and who cares deeply about our community’s health. As an elected official and someone who’s worked in the transportation sector for over a decade, I can tell you confidently that your vote for Alexis is a vote for walkable bikeable neighborhoods, a vote for safe transportation options for all, and a vote for a cleaner, healthier community.

Jimmy Hallyburton, Boise