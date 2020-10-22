Letters to the editor: Idaho state and local elections

Letters to the editor about the elections.

Bayer

I support the re-election of District 21 Sen. Regina Bayer because she has consistently demonstrated her support for the citizens of her district. She has taken action to end orders that restrict healthy individuals from attending local businesses, schools and places of worship. She knows and understands the Constitution and Idaho law which guide her conservative principles both in and out of the Statehouse. She is an involved listener who cares about all Idahoans. Regina is a God-fearing woman and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.

Clayton Carter, Meridian

Hansen

As the Treasure Valley population explodes, we need Ada County Highway District commissioners like Jim Hansen who care about safety, quality of life and transparency — not just building bigger roads for more sprawl, cars, congestion and their associated poor health outcomes.

Jim Hansen consistently pushes for infrastructure that makes it easy for our children to play safely, bike, jog and take public transportation. Moreover, he is always available to hear our concerns. Jim Hansen has the track record and vision needed to deal with Ada County’s growth.

Laurie N. Zuckerman, Boise

Bennetts

I had the pleasure of working with Jan Bennetts for 29 years. I can attest to her compassion and dedication in her role as Ada County prosecutor. Jan cares deeply for the people of Ada County and keeping our community safe.

Jan’s positive relationships with law enforcement and county officials allow for collaboration and innovation.

She has always taken a keen interest in victims of crime, ensuring their constitutional rights. She was instrumental in the creation of FACES, our one-stop triage and support center for those who have experienced interpersonal violence, as well as Domestic Violence Court and the Domestic Violence Unit.

Most important in this race is Jan’s experience. She was brought up through the ranks and has worked in virtually every aspect of the office. She surrounds herself with dedicated and compassionate public servants. Jan has a proven record of leadership and making tough decisions when it matters most. Join me in voting for Jan.

Laurie Nolan, Boise

Galloway

As a junior in high school who has been homeschooled since kindergarten, I appreciate the stand that Codi Galloway is taking on school choice in Idaho. Ensuring that school choice is available to all parents is vital for any successful education system. Parents must discover the best option for their student.

Homeschooling is a flexible choice for many Idaho parents that allows students to have a curriculum tailored to their individual needs. Charter schools are designed and operated by independent boards composed of parents and community members. They provide an excellent school choice that is free of charge, while offering a greater degree of independence than their public school counterparts. Another free option for Idaho families, public schools offer students robust athletic and activity programs, guided by a diverse and highly educated teaching staff. Finally, private schools offer a wide variety of in-depth educational opportunities for students. However, most of them do charge a tuition fee, which is inaccessible for some families.

I encourage you to support Codi Galloway for Idaho House of Representatives District 15B.

Elijah Zeller, Meridian

Lachiondo

Diana Lachiondo has shown tremendous dedication in her first two years as Ada County Commissioner. She deserves the honor of continuing her efforts in the upcoming election for a four-year term.

Among her many accomplishments are getting the county to assess impact fees on developers, committing to holding property taxes to 0%, working with the Sheriff’s Office and coalition to improve the county jail overload, and has taken on so many other issues.

The Commission is a very important link between the Ada County cities and the state. They balance a $280 million annual budget and manage 2000 employees. Diana works indefatigably to improve our citizens’ lifestyles by keeping us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning a plan for coordinated growth in Ada County, and starting a public-private partnership to end family homelessness. Diana has earned a second term and I am proud to vote for her.

Cay Marquart, Boise

Lachiondo

This year, the choice for a candidate to support for Ada County Commissioner was an easy one. I’m choosing integrity.

I’m proud to support Diana Lachiondo for Ada County Commissioner. Diana has brought a strong work ethic, critical thinking skills, and a commitment to solving difficult community problems in her first term as commissioner. She’s principled but also a good listener who naturally brings people together. I’ve been impressed by her efforts to create more affordable housing, find ways to prevent family homelessness, and encourage a real plan for growth in our valley that doesn’t keep passing the buck to existing residents.

That’s who Diana has been her whole life here, and in so many roles: as a volunteer, a neighbor, a mother, a friend, and a natural leader. I’m absolutely thrilled to help re-elect her.

Caitlin Copple, Boise

Rabe

The Idaho Legislature would be lucky to have Ali Rabe serve as its District 17 Representative. I have had the distinct pleasure of working alongside Ali in multiple projects, and, as a lifelong Idahoan, would be honored to have Ali represent my district.

Ali is an Idaho native who has dedicated her entire career to bettering her community. Ali currently serves as the executive director for Jesse Tree, actively working to prevent eviction and homelessness in the Treasure Valley. Ali would be a much needed breath of fresh air in our statehouse, bringing an energetic voice to often underrepresented populations. Ali is committed to public service, inclusion, and collaboration, all of which are necessary to effect necessary change, specifically in regards to ensuring everyone has a safe and stable place to live.

Ali Rabe has rightfully earned the respect and endorsement of multiple organizations and public figures including Moms Demand Action, Conservation Voters for Idaho, and the Idaho Education Association. She has what it takes to get the job done and is the right choice for District 17!

Elizabeth Sonnichsen, Boise