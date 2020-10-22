Letters to the editor: Law enforcement, Trump’s economy, ACHD Commission race

Letters To Editor

Editor’s note: The deadline to submit letters to the editor related to the elections is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Law enforcement

I am deeply disappointed by the reprisals against the coalition supporting the victims of domestic violence and abuse. These support groups signed a multi-state and organization letter asking for “greater investment in community resources,” and supported Black Lives Matter’s goal of having greater alternatives available. This movement’s goal is the ending the killings by some unethical law enforcement officers that we have all now witnessed. I question, what is wrong with this goal?

Here in Idaho the Chiefs of Police Association, Sheriff’s Association, and Prosecuting Attorney’s Association have officially withdrawn their support from the State’s coalition against sexual and domestic violence. Calling for greater resources shouldn’t be construed as detrimental to officers who are ethical and do their sworn duty to protect the public. All of these associations should be supportive of people who are victims of abuse and violence. These Associations’ actions are misguided and undermines the public’s trust in their dedication and ethics. It lends more credence to the view that there is institutional injustice if this is the action that these associations’ leadership takes. This vindictive response is not beneficial for anyone. It does NOT foster trust in the integrity of our law enforcement leadership.

Maudeane McKee, Garden City

Trump economy

Dianna Trembly’s letter claims Trump sponsored “a booming economy before the pandemic hit.” I disagree. Anyone who accumulates debt, well above their income, pretends the economy is booming until they have to pay that debt. When Donald Trump took office, our national debt was $19.9 trillion. In his 2016 campaign, he promised he would eliminate the nation’s debt in 8 years. Instead, he ADDED $3.3 trillion by January 2020, BEFORE the pandemic. Now, our national debt is $27 trillion. The pandemic accelerated it, but presidential leadership of a nationwide response would have lessened the increase.

Beyond national debt, Trump’s economy has (as of 9/30/19) $35.2 trillion in unfunded obligations for current Social Security participants and $42.3 trillion in unfunded obligations for current Medicare participants. (Unfunded obligations represent money that must be immediately placed in interest-bearing investments to cover the projected lifetime shortfalls for current participants.)

Trade deficit? From 2009 through 2016, our worldwide trade-in-goods deficit exceeded $70 billion once in 96 months. Under Trump, that deficit exceeded $70 billion 23 times in 44 months — 52% of Trump’s record is the United States’ worst in the last 12 years.

Fortunately, Joe Biden led the U.S. economic recovery following the 2008 recession.

Janet Sherman, Boise

Arnold

Having known Rebecca Arnold for over 25 years, I can attest that over the past 16 years in which she has been an Ada County Highway District commissioner she has exemplified leadership, vision, and integrity. Her vast experience, along with her impressive educational qualifications (which include a BA in accounting, master’s degree in business administration, and a JD from Washington School of Law), have enabled her to expertly manage the valley’s rapid growth. I strongly support her commitment and vision in our community and trust in her proven ability to lead with continued success as an ACHD commissioner candidate.

Mark C. Canfield, Eagle

Pickering

What if transportation around Ada County were more efficient? This spring, I certainly noticed a difference in my commute as a nurse when there were fewer cars on the road. That was due to more people working from home during the pandemic. It made me think, what if we could have fewer cars on the road because more people were able to bike or even walk to work or school because of increased connectivity? This is where the leadership of the ACHD Commission can make a difference — and there is an opportunity for change just around the corner. I hope you’ll support Alexis Pickering for ACHD commissioner. She has experience as past chair of the Pedestrian Advisory Group and as a board member of the Idaho Walk-Bike Alliance. As a public health strategist by profession, Alexis looks at transportation through her lens of health promotion, safety and quality of life. She is committed to removing barriers so the public can have a voice in transportation planning and decisions.

Kate Brusse, Boise