Letters to the editor: Trump, Kustra, Risch, land acknowledgment, West Ada

Trump

After reading Dianna Trembly’s letter, I felt the need to reply. We are not talking about choosing not to sit next to someone at dinner because he is brash or crude or rude. We are talking about our country’s leader. The person who represents us in the world. We are talking about an example to all of our citizens — not just a chosen few. Someone who keeps his word and tells the truth. Someone who treats all people fairly and does not denigrate those who do not agree with him. Name calling and bullying are childish behaviors and we expect better of grown people. The economy is not the only important issue in this election and yet that seems to be the focus of many Trump supporters. Perhaps COVID-19 would not have decimated the country and economy so badly if there would have been a better and quicker response from the White House. I hope the Trump experiment is close to ending.

Jane Garets Case, Boise

West Ada

I appreciate your coverage of the West Ada teacher sick-out. As a retired physician I am concerned about COVID-19.

Why did teachers have to take this step? Can’t the school districts show leadership? No one thinks the quality of virtual education is the same as having a live teacher. But these aren’t normal times. And speaking of live teachers….putting more than 10 rambunctious, coughing, sneezing kids in a room with closed windows and a captive teacher is a disaster waiting to happen.

After school they all go home and bring their exposures with them. What will happen to their families?

Barbara Morgan, Boise

Kustra

I want to compliment Bob Kustra on his stance about the politics of President Trump and his misdirection of the Republican Party. Not too many years ago, I had a problem with Mr. Kustra shortly after he moved to Idaho and took over as president of Boise State University. Dr. Kustra expounded about the “nasty and inebriated” U of I fans that he saw at and after football games at BSU. I’m sure it didn’t take long for him to understand that his message was taken to heart by all of us U of I grads, many of whom grew up in Idaho and still live and work here locally. His demeanor and relationship with Idahoans, and especially Boiseans, has much improved over the years. Now, as a columnist with the Idaho Statesman, Dr. Kustra shines with his knowledge and truthfulness about the sad state of the Republican Party due to the blind following of the Trump Administration by many Republican politicians, including our own Idaho Legislature and especially our four congressmen. I now consider myself one of his biggest fans. Thank you Dr. K!

Richard Smith, Boise

Land acknowledgment

We were on a learning tour in Canada a couple of years ago and learned that a “land acknowledgment” is now a part of the culture. A brief sentence introduced many of our activities. It was usually simple. “We acknowledge we are standing on the land of Treaty One territory, traditional lands of ….” followed by mentioning some tribes from that area.

We heard the statement at the beginning of our tour of the provincial capital, the art museum tour, a dog sled ride, and saw it posted in non profit buildings. We were told it is stated at the beginning of all sports activities, church meetings and public gatherings.

Learning more of our land history and why land acknowledgment is important is part of respect and recognition of our heritage.

Beth Landis, Eagle

Risch

It is time for Jim Risch to retire from government. He has been on the public payroll for over 40 years. Idaho please vote for a change. Let’s start now with term limits and give Paulette Jordan a chance. If she does not meet up to our expectations and commitments to us Idahoans then once again we have the duty to vote and look elsewhere. But Risch needs to go now!

Corinne Mitchell-Samson, Boise