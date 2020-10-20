Letters to the editor: West Ada schools, Trump

Letters To Editor

West Ada

I retired from the Meridian/West Ada School District in 2014 after 32 years of teaching 4th through 8th grades. I’ve virtually attended or watched the videos of each of the recent West Ada School Board meetings. I’m sorry for the teachers who spoke last Tuesday night and I’m sorry for the Board members who are in over their heads. I’m anything but sympathetic to the administration who continue to cloak the truth of COVID-19 numbers in excuses.

The placaters at the district office began returning full classrooms of students one week at a time with the youngest children first. I believe their reason was to provide babysitting for parents and take the heat off themselves with little regard to safety.

I keep coming back to the fact that never in any of the course work I took was it intimated that my position in society would be that of a babysitter. My job was to help build successful citizens to take their places in society as adults. I believe that can be done virtually and I’m pleased to see the online hours including actual instruction during “home” days when half of the children are safely back in the classroom.

Is this the “me, me” generation of parents or what? They chose to have their children. Society offers to educate them, but their ultimate care is up to their families.

I think teachers should never accept being placed in the position of glorified babysitters. I also believe that teachers should stand together for the good of their students and their profession.

Cynthia Betz, Nampa

Trump

I admit it. I’m a registered Republican, and today, I voted against party lines.

I’m a retired registered nurse, and I cannot in good conscience vote for Donald Trump. He has defied the best doctors and advisers on COVID-19. That includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, a wise and knowledgeable man. Today, he blasted Dr. Fauci, the best doctor to get us through this horrible pandemic. Trump is ignorant on how to stop and slow down the transmission of the disease. I hope more Republicans listen and vote for someone, anyone but Trump. We can get through this, sooner than later.

Joan Skoro, Boise

Trump

When reading the ‘Undecideds torn’ article in Sunday’s paper (8A, Oct. 19), I was amazed at the thinking of the American people! Quotes from the “undecided”... ‘Support President Trump’s policies, and fear business will be gutted if Biden is elected’, but doesn’t like Trump’s personality! ‘Democrat whose policies they cannot stomach or an incumbent whose personality revolts them’. How stupid to put your life on the line because of a few (lots) of clueless comments! I am sure that most of the time, President Trump does not think before he speaks, and his Twitter comments get on everyone’s nerves. But just look what the man has done for our county! A booming economy before the pandemic hit, unemployment at a record low, tighter work requirements for food stamps, working hard to bring businesses back the U.S., and continuing to bring our soldiers home! Come on people, if you don’t like President Trump’s personality, change the channel or put the paper down! Your own personal dislike for the man and denying a vote for him and the Republican Party, will change your life…and not for the better. Vote for Republican President Donald Trump to keep American strong.

Dianna Trembly, Boise