Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Trump, puppy breeder, initiatives

Trump

Anyone with children has seen their toddler twist and fumble when he tells a lie. Toddlers will say just about anything to get away what he did. Trump is the true toddler. As he stands at his podium or microphone, he does a little twist back and forth when he tells his lies. For the life of me I can’t figure out why the Republicans are afraid of him. Trump has only the power they give him. The Republican Party of 2019 is not the party that elected Eisenhower or Reagan. That party had class and respect. That party clung to the rule of law. The party of Trump, Nunes, Fulcher, Graham, McConnell, Simpson and Risch have no respect for the people they represent or the Rule of Law. These men swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States, yet there they are, defending a liar who compromises our national security daily with the lies emanating from his big mouth. I expressed my fears about Trump three years ago, but everyone said he could not destroy our democracy in four years. While the Republicans continue to enable him, no one in Washington will be able to stop him.

Joan Ehrnstein, Meridian

Puppy breeder

I’m saddened to learn of the puppy illnesses from a Meridian store. As a breeder dedicated to provide healthy puppies and buyer support I find it frustrating that, in a county in which it is extremely difficult for someone like me to get a kennel license, a pet store selling puppies was permitted to open.

Rose Marie Holt, Parma

Thanks, Boise

Thanks to Boise people. I was in a traffic accident on Nov. 6, and police officers responded rapidly, professionally and efficiently at the scene. I was treated with respect and courtesy throughout the incident. I would also like to thank the two motorists who stopped to render assistance and stayed to provide the officers with witness reports. Finally I needed a copy of the report, which I requested from the police public records office and received the information within 24 hours. Everyday people just doing the right thing. Thank you.

Ray Murdock, Boise

Trump

Dr. Kustra seems to have settled nicely into his role as the Statesman’s spokesperson for all things anti-Trump. His recent opinion piece, “Gordon Sondland, poster child for what’s wrong with too many of America’s ambassadorships” (Nov. 11), begins with his lengthy opinion on what’s wrong with President Trump. Then he points out the already well-known pitfalls in ambassador appointments that we have seen in every incoming administration. Under the Trump administration, however, the payback appointments to friends and donors with no qualifying expertise suddenly are facing strict attention and scrutiny. Kustra simply glossed over the Obama and Bush presidencies and their guilt in numerous, similar appointments. Dr. Kustra starts a quote by Sondland telling the Ukrainian representative “that the resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement.” He then finishes the sentence with his own words as if they were Sondland’s, “that is no military aid until you turn your investigators on the Bidens” – a disingenuous add-on with even more anti-Trump connotation. Hunter Biden’s disgraceful dealings in Ukraine were made possible solely because of this name, and, ironically, they will be exposed in the end if impeachment reaches the U.S. Senate.

Charlie Nations, Eagle

Local decisions

I like old movies. One of my favorite actors of the past is Jimmy Stewart, and Harvey my favorite movie. Recent events have reminded me of several lines from that movie: “I started to walk down the street when I heard a voice saying: ‘Good evening, Mr. Dowd.’ I turned, and there was this big rabbit leaning against a lamppost. Well, I thought nothing of that, because when you’ve lived in a town as long as I’ve lived in this one, you get used to the fact that everybody knows your name.”

I mention this because of several news headlines related to our fair city: “Boise mayor wants a local option tax; the Legislature doesn’t. Would an initiative work?”

And: “Library and stadium citizen-led ballot initiatives both pass.”

Yes initiatives work, Boise taxpayers are weary of increasing taxes. Please do not overlook the big rabbit.