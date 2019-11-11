Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Postal Service, fire station, police chief

Postal Service

Privatization of the U.S. Postal Service would have a negative impact on America, especially in Idaho, where most likely, a private business would limit deliveries and charge higher prices in order to make a profit. Congress needs to act now to abolish the unreasonable burden, on the USPS, of prefunding future retirees’ health benefits, 75 years in the future, at $5.4 billion each year. The people of America, no matter where they live or work, deserve quality service at the most affordable rates.

John Paige, president, Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers, Pocatello

Fire Station 9

The Boise Mayor and Council celebrated the re-opening of Fire Station 9 as part of the safety bond, for which the rationale included improving emergency response by reducing gaps in service coverage. This was accomplished by relocating Station 8 to close a gap in the 1.5-mile/4-minute response standard. But the city may soon create two intentional gaps in coverage, for the Northwest and Collister neighborhoods, if they move forward with a fire station on Gary Lane, rather then building the Pierce Park Lane station approved in 2010. This decision will leave Cynthia Mann Elementary School in a gap.

During the siting process, Lauren McLean was on Planning & Zoning. She expressed concern for the kids in this gap “….in March you are coming back with a solution because it is obvious that there is growth occurring there is a need and we have got to figure out something in the area to protect the kids and to protect all of you who are living there.” (PZC–01/08/2007). Yet she, and Elaine Clegg, recently approved a development project based on a Gary Lane fire station. So the safety of the kids in the gap is no longer important to Boise?

Erika Schofield, Boise

Police chief

Why in the world do we in Boise always look some place else to replace a head of almost anything? Chief Bones retired, so we start looking for someone to replace him, not in Boise but nationwide. We have people right here that can fill the job as well or better than someone who does not even know Boise. Ron Wineger is a really fine man and a very, very good policeman. I worked with him as treasurer of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association for several years. He was a great liaison from the Police Department to the Alumni Association. Look no further and make Wineger our new chief as he knows the city, knows the problems and can hit the floor running.