Letters to the editor

U.S. budget

We have another good dose of bipartisanship in Washington, DC. I am referring to HR 3877, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019. The Republicans brought their wish list (more defense spending) to the table and the Democrats brought their wish list (more entitlement spending) to the table. We are on our way to more blockbusting deficit spending. The proponents say we avoided a government shutdown and raised the debt limit so the US could meet its obligations. But isn’t keeping the government running a very low bar? And do we have to sink into debt to meet our obligations? We should expect more.

The US Debt Clock (www.usdebtclock.org) indicates we are over $68,000 in federal debt for each citizen. No matter if you are a newborn or 100 years old. A young couple with two children has over a quarter of a million dollars at stake.

Sen. Risch and Rep. Fulcher voted no on this bill. Thanks. Sen. Crapo and Rep. Simpson voted for this bill. Isn’t time we turned these politicians that are burdening future generations with this stifling debt out to pasture?

John Nerison, Boise

Trump

Trump’s recent speech decrying the mass murders that have plagued our country just proved to me how we don’t see ourselves, and how we appear to others. The man who started his campaign by vowing to stop the flow of rapists and drug dealers from Mexico, tried to establish a Muslim ban, saw “good people” marching with the neo-Nazis and KKK, called Baltimore a rat-infested city, and called for four women of color in our House of Representatives to “go back to where they came from” doesn’t realize what racist talk this is. Recent homegrown terrorists in the last two years have held views that have been encouraged and made normal by our sitting president. Even the terrorist in Christchurch, New Zealand, who shot up and killed many Muslims ... claimed Trump as his inspiration. Trump ended his speech by claiming that mental illness is the cause of all of our troubles. This coming from the man who rolled back a law banning guns from those with mental illness. We do need better care for our mentally ill, but we also need to ban assault rifles.

Michal Voloshen, Boise

Foster care

Does the very thought of a having a teenager in your home make you shudder with fear? You are not alone. The teen years can be trying for parents and caregivers (not to mention for the teens themselves), but those years can be triumphant as well.

Teenagers experience tremendous growth and change (physically, intellectually, morally, spiritually, socially and emotionally) during this stage of development. Teens strive to determine their identities and values, learn how to make their own decisions, and ultimately work to create separation from their families. Many adults think that teens no longer want or need their guidance, but this couldn’t be further from the truth! Adolescents need parents even more during this developmental stage in order to guide them into a healthy adulthood. Teenagers who are in foster care are no exception. They need individuals and families to become foster parents to nurture and support them.

Do you have what it takes to foster a teen? Supports are available to help meet the needs. Foster care informational meetings are held monthly. Please join us to learn more about how you can make a difference in the life of a child. osteringidaho.org.

Monique Layton, Mountain Home

Albertsons

Two stories in the Aug. 8 Statesman do not reflect well on Boise’s longtime benefactors, the Albertsons. First, two family members object to new condos near the river, saying they will damage Kathryn Albertson Park and the Greenbelt. This is really about some rich people’s views being impacted, marginally at most. I say build them 15 stories tall. I’d rather see more housing than that ugly dirt lot.

Then the Hillcrest Alberstons at first tried to force two small businesses to move out of the shopping center because the competition would make them lose customer relationships. Don’t they see they benefit by having these stores nearby? Not everything we want is at the grocery store, but some of it is. More choices for shoppers means more money for all. They should really worry about losing customers. I definitely won’t shop there if this is how they treat small businesses.

Tim Ernst, Boise

Sen. Risch

I see that Sen. Risch has come out of hiding to announce he is running for re-election. As I consider whether I would vote for him, I am looking at the last couple of years that he has been in office. I see that relationships with our closest allies have been significantly damaged while at the same time the administration is cozying up to the likes of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, etc. As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the senator has said nothing. He supported tax cuts that primarily benefit the wealthy and corporations while dramatically increasing the deficit.

We have seen increasing gun violence with more mass shootings, some of which are driven by white supremacists who think the Trump administration supports them. Sen. Risch shows no interest in the issue. We have an ill-conceived and executed trade war that has destroyed the Chinese market for Idaho farmers. The senator says nothing. The senator had a temper tantrum over the naming of the Cecil D. Andrus–White Clouds Wilderness due to his intense dislike for Cecil Andrus.

Based on the senator’s record, I don’t think we need another six years of his leadership.