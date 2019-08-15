Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Coach Petrino

I love Idaho football Coach Petrino. My favorite “King of the Hype” coach. The University of Idaho football team is predicted to finish eighth in the Big Sky this fall as a result of another losing season record of 4-7 last year (actually winning four games a year is considered positive for many Vandal fans). Whenever I feel down and out all I have to do is read something Coach Petrino says and I start laughing. Here is the latest gem. At the Big Sky kickoff event in Spokane (y’all remember Idaho had to leave the top college football league because, well frankly, they stunk), Coach Petrino uttered these words that will live in infamy. “I think every year you can have a different darkhorse team because of the scheduling. I think the sleeper team this year is going to be Idaho.” Do you know why they may be the sleeper team? Because watching them play puts you to sleep ... zzzzz. Is he really stating that the Idaho football schedule is against worse teams than Idaho this year, so they may win more games? Just saying. Can’t wait for the excuse hype when they start losing. Go Vandals.

Marty Kopelowitz, Meridian

Camping respect

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I was lucky enough to venture to Deadwood Reservoir for a family weeklong camping trip a few weeks back. Unfortunately, however, we soon learned that an LDS-sponsored event was planned for the same weekend. Now, I’m a gentile who fully supports the church, programs for kids, and all the programs the church does for kids. However, I am wholeheartedly against using a pristine national forest campsite as part of a larger event, especially one that includes a couple hundred attendees. Chain saws began at 6 a.m. both Friday and Saturday, and we lost any opportunity for quiet, relaxing mornings and evenings due to a loudspeaker, paddleboard race course, and around 50 kids yelling and screaming until bedtime.

The only impressive thing was going to the campsite after their departure to find zero trace of anyone. Church leaders absolutely deserve credit there. But seriously? Have some respect for the people around you. Go to a dedicated camp, or a more popular reservoir. We made that drive to avoid crowds and people, not listen to them from across the lake. The church ruined an otherwise perfect trip with their inconsiderate actions and blatant disregard.

Nicolas Stallings, Star

Climate change

“Climate Change Threatens World Food Supply” was the lead story in Aug. 8 leading newspapers. It was prompted by the release of a summary report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), staffed by more than 100 experts from 52 countries.

The report details how climate change is threatening our world’s food and water supplies - turning arable land to desert, degrading soil, and raising the frequency of devastating weather conditions. It concludes that avoiding wholesale starvation and mass migrations requires fundamental changes in current animal agriculture and land management practices, which account for 23 percent of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

The conclusions of the IPCC report match closely those by Oxford Univrsity in 2017 and by Chatham House in 2015. A 2010 United Nations report blames animal agriculture for 19% of greenhouse gas emissions, 70% of freshwater use and 38% of land use. All reports recommend a massive shift to plant-based eating.

In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar and other pollution-free energy sources. Our next visit to the supermarket provides a superb starting point.