Letters to the editor

What ever happened to the Grand Old Party? First of all, I’m neither Republican nor Democrat. I do not vote with party but for the individual. Lately, I have become disheartened with the GOP leaders. It appears to me that ever since the GOP was held hostage by the Tea Party a few years ago, our Republican leaders seem to be reluctant to speak out and are frozen in place with fear of a vocal minority. The GOP is now held hostage by Trump’s base. My opinion is that without individual thinking and only voting party lines for fear of reprisal from a bully, the GOP is becoming dysfunctional and will soon cease to exist as the traditional GOP. I predict by 2020, the GOP will still be called Republican, but will have evolved into a hybrid white nationalist party with a hint of fascism. I would like to think there is still time for GOP leadership to speak out and save the party. However, I believe it is to late. I think that the great Republican leaders of the past would be embarrassed if they could see the GOP leadership of today.

Jon Johnson, Nampa

Diversity

The 28 GOP legislators lobbying against diversity programs seem to be unaware or unconcerned about the negative impact of low achievement on the state’s economy and quality of life. Idaho ranks 45th in the nation in achieving the “60 percent” goal. Also, young adults leaving the state are better educated as a group than young adults moving to Idaho. Attracting businesses and raising wages becomes more challenging with these metrics.

Idaho ranks 50th in the nation for Hispanic college graduation rates of 25- to 64-year-olds, according to the Lumina Foundation. Meanwhile, wealthier parents engage in antimeritocratic measures such as legacy admissions, college donations, test prep academies, consultants, tutors and other strategies, some illegal, to give their children an advantage in higher ed.

I attended a special ceremony upon completion of my doctorate which was more meaningful than with the ceremony of 10,000 graduates at the University of Washington. Other groups at UW as well as Boise State have special ceremonies, no doubt. Idaho can choose to join the future, like Atlanta, “The City Too Busy to Hate,” or scare off better jobs like Birmingham, a city still mired in racial intolerance of the 1960s.