Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

BSU diversity

From Southeast Boise to the North End, to West Boise, to the Bench, to Boise State University in the heart of our city, Boiseans maintain values of inclusivity and cherish the diversity of our neighborhoods, our neighbors and our future. In Boise and across Idaho we do not discriminate against or oppose our neighbors – in fact, it’s the exact opposite. The recent statement by some members of the Idaho House Republicans does not represent the values we hold in Boise or across Idaho.

Boise State University and its students are our neighbors and are integral to our story and character as a city. They help make Boise the thriving community it is. As a Boisean and mayor, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with new school President Marlene Tromp, the Associated Students of BSU, and all BSU students in making sure we are a city grounded in kindness. No one person, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, faith or ideology, defines Boise – we all do and that should be celebrated.

Together, we will work tirelessly to be a city that is welcoming and supportive, and offers freedom and opportunity for anyone who wants to be call our great city their home.

Dave Bieter, Boise

Scooters

We were strolling down Capitol Boulevard on Saturday evening when we were passed by several scooters. Unfortunately, common courtesy is neglected by the riders, as they so quietly passed us without any noise and almost hit us. The scooters are virtually silent and the riders did not bother to warn anyone that they were approaching. Is it too hard to say something, as bike riders normally do, to make pedestrians aware they are about to pass from behind? Come on, scooter riders, be aware of other people on the sidewalks, or you may cause an accident to the detriment of all involved.