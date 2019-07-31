Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Trump discrimination

As a child, I lived in many states, as my father served in the U.S. Marine Corps. I remember living in North Carolina in the 1950s and the discrimination I witnessed haunted me. It was also the impetus for my lifelong commitment to try to counter discrimination.

The comments by the president of the United States reflected white nationalism and it was horrifying. For every person in this country who remains silent when confronted with discrimination, that person is complicit in the discrimination. Not one of our representatives/senators in Congress spoke up to say the comments made by Pres. Trump were wrong.

Only three national Republican senators/representatives in this country spoke out against discriminatory presidential comments. Why did no others speak out? I can only believe it was for perceived political gain or because they also agree with the comments of Trump.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Again, anyone’s decision to remain silent makes them complicit. I am horrified in 2019 our country is accepting of this type of discrimination. Where is our morality, our ethics, our commitment to a better America for all?

Discrimination should never be a political issue. I’m sad and disappointed.

Camille Oldenburg, Boise

Trump, McConnell

Mitch McConnell has got to go. He is doing as much damage to our country as wanna-be king Don, the ignorant (or the racist, the liar, the sexual predator, the anti-women, the homophobe, etc.). McConnell has no interest in anything but confirming far right-wing judges. He won’t even allow a vote on a bipartisan election protection bill in spite of the testimony of Robert Mueller, the FBI, CIA, NSA, and the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee that the Russians interfered seriously in our 2016 election, are still doing it, and are ramping up for the 2020 election. Wanna-be king Don won’t do anything because he rightfully believes it would delegitamize his 2016 election, in which he lost the popular vote by millions. Come on, people: Admit you have been conned. Your Republican Party has become spineless sycophants for the criminal in the White House. Wake up before you lose your country.