Letters to the editor

Meridian election

This year we will be selecting a new mayor to lead Meridian. While the election may seem far away, it will be here before we know it. Several years ago, I met Robert Simison when he served as the soccer coach for our sons’ team. I found him to be approachable, friendly, caring and great with the kids. He was present, focused and very involved.

Robert has worked with Mayor Tammy for the last 12 years helping guide Meridian. He is experienced, has delivered results for the community and is one of us. I know that Robert wants responsible growth for our community, local solutions to our traffic issues and proactive activities to ensure safety in our neighborhoods. Our nationally recognized community needs an experienced leader to manage our inevitable growth. Robert already has my family’s vote, and I urge you to learn more about why Robert Simison is best suited to be your mayor by visiting his website.

This election is critical to our future. Please take some time to educate yourself on the candidates and vote in November.

Susie Schuetz, Meridian

Idaho tax dollars

With a sense of alarm and disbelief I read the July 12 article by Nicole Foy concerning a letter by 28 Idaho legislators. This letter is a shift of attention from the Legislature’s ineptitude in managing our precious tax dollars. Notice how both the University of Idaho and Boise State offer engineering programs in the Treasure Valley. Notice how Idaho State, Boise State and CWI offer nursing programs in Boise. Notice how Lewis-Clark State College and U of I are 41 miles apart and offer duplicate courses. In Burley and Twin Falls, ISU, BSU, College of Southern Idaho all offer criminal justice programs. This is not a contrivance created by liberals. This is group of double-dealing legislators avoiding reality. Next consider teacher pay among university professionals. Department chairs at Washington State University have personally told me they review publications by U of I faculty and offer them 30% pay increases if they teach at WSU. What would you do? Two top husband and wife professors at BSU were offered positions at WSU and they took the proposal to their financial adviser. He said if they took the offer and moved to WSU they would increase their retirement by $750,000. The Legislature is the problem.

John Connors, Boise

Faith column

Glenna Christensen wrote an exceptional column about intentionality and faith that is resolving to improve with intentional actions. Today’s Gospel message was about hospitality, Abraham fixing a sumptuous meal for three strangers. I believe that our border crisis can be fixed with intentionality of hospitality – that is, making sure all people coming to our borders are cared for whether they stay or not. Walking in faith means acting without fear.

The population of Germany is one-fourth that of the United States, and over one million refugees entered Germany during 2015-16, and since then the crime rate has dropped. As Americans and people of faith we can’t let fear undermine the message of hospitality. We must act with intentionality.

Carol Haddock, Meridian

Boise growth

As a mother and home educator, I experienced firsthand the joys that come from teaching your child. I was familiar with the obstacles, too – especially when my oldest son became a teenager. As every parent knows, it can be difficult to get your teenager to really listen. It’s no one’s fault; it’s just a part of growing up. Sometimes, in order to be heard, a new strategy is needed. For me, that strategy was enrolling my son at Hillside Junior High. In a new place with new people, my son found an environment where he was eager to listen and learn. It was exactly what both of us needed.

Our growing city is in an awkward “teenage” phase, eager for new and exciting things and less concerned with long-term planning and the consequences of our actions. Elected officials and residents alike have become so entrenched in their ideas that they’ve stopped listening to each other. As Boise grows, it’s clear we need a new strategy. For me, that strategy is running for City Council. I believe growth means opportunity as well as responsibility. I believe Boise can grow well. The first step is remembering how to listen.

Debbie Lombard-Bloom, Boise

Boise Rescue Mission

Did you know that the Boise Rescue Mission bans the LGTBQ community from treatment programs? I didn’t and have been a long-time supporter. I was recently helping someone fill out an application for the program and came across two questions on the first page requiring applicants to agree to no sex without marriage between a man and woman and must practice a heterosexual lifestyle. The person I am trying to help is gay. I had no idea they discriminated against anyone. Seems not very Christian. I do understand they are allowed to do this. And I’m not apposed to offering religious teaching, but feel it shouldn’t be mandatory. And what gay person checks a box and becomes straight? This just shows ignorance and intolerance. I wonder if the corporate sponsors and individual donors in the community know? Please see the application, it’s posted online. Please contact them and the sponsors if you’d like this policy to change. When someone needs help, a good Christian doesn’t care about race, religion or sexual orientation.