Letters to the Editor

Amity School

I would like to know what the hang-up is with finishing the new Amity School? The contractor is not on site and the subcontractor for the landscaping and sprinklers has been idle most of the summer. I know that there is a lot of construction going on in the valley, but that is not a reason to finish a job that started two years ago. If the sprinkler system is completed perhaps the lawn can be seeded and have someplace for the students to play sports and enjoy the outdoors. At the current rate I think it will be dirt for at least another year, or mud. I have a hard time rationalizing the need to pay more taxes for prolonged work that leaves new schools partially finished. Can anyone tell us what the hold-up is on this and the other schools with construction projects in the valley?

Lowell Townley, Boise

Laffer curve

Rattner’s ridiculous column of July 5 mocked the Laffer Curve idea that a point exists where raising tax rates actually reduces revenue. It’s simple to prove that it exists. Would anyone work if taxes were raised to 100%? We’d all stay home collecting welfare and any work would be done under the table or through a barter system bypassing the IRS. As the rates are lowered to 90%, 80%, 70%, etc…, fewer people would avoid work or work under the table. Going to work would eventually make sense. People would have more money even if the government took some.

Raising taxes from 0% to 10%, 20%, 30% etc.. likewise increases revenues, though as it is raised, more people will cheat on their taxes and work under the table. This also applies to corporations. If they are taxed at 100%, why would anyone start a business? The bottom line is that there is a point somewhere between 0 and 100% where either raising or lowering the rate will decrease revenues.

Globalists/leftists like Rattner can’t admit that raising taxes could hurt revenue. That’s a heretical teaching in their globalist religion.

Christoper Steven Bolton, Meridian

Solar power

I have a solar power system. Initially, I thought to be proactive and help cut carbon emissions. To date, I have eliminated the CO2 emissions equivalent to using 4,000 gallons of gasoline. But these systems are not self-sufficient. I have to buy power from Idaho Power at night using the grid, the lines that connects our homes, businesses, and farms to utilities or if mine fails. My neighbor also has a solar system, he has neither the capacity nor the means to share his power supply with me.

Idaho Power and the city of Weiser rely on the sale of electricity to pay for maintenance to the grid. Since I am not energy independent, I am willing to pay a connection fee in order to help maintain the grid. Idaho Power has a plan to be carbon free by 2045. But where will all the energy needed come from? From commercial sites, but it will also come from us. From systems mounted on the roofs of our houses, businesses and schools.

A small group is planning a forum on solar energy for this October in Weiser. Please send an email to Solar4UandMe@gmail.com if you would be interested in attending.

John Oglevie, Weiser

Idaho Reps. Simpson, Fulcher

I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican. I am a United States citizen and a resident of the state of Idaho. Idaho has come a long way to ridding its reputation as that of a “state of hate.” And how did our representatives of Idaho uphold that hard- fought ideal? They voted against the resolution to condemn Trump for his racist texts. The entity that is dividing this country are the members of both political parties. Your jobs as elected officials is to work for the people, not your party. Your jobs are to fight for the rights of the citizens of this country, all citizens, and not just those who support your views. Both representatives, Simpson and Fulcher, had the opportunity to show that Idaho has made great strides to distance this great state from hate, only to keep hate and racism alive and kicking. I hope that someday you will do what is right for the country, for this state and for all who call themselves citizens of the United States of America.