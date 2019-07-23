Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

BSU diversity

What exactly is the “Idaho Way”? According to 28 Idaho Republicans, addressing gender-based violence and underrepresented minority students is just too costly for BSU and other Idaho institutions and it just goes against the “Idaho Way.” They are concerned that Idaho colleges’ and universities’ efforts to create inclusivity, diversity and equality “disconcerting.” Excuse me? Huh? I want to live in an Idaho that cares about its people – all of them, regardless of their gender or their sexual orientation. I want to be proud to live in a state where everyone is included and everyone is treated equally. That should be the true “Idaho Way,” not the homophobic, misogynistic and racist letter written by Rep. Barbara Ehardt and signed by 27 other Republican state lawmakers. Everyone who signed that letter should be ashamed of themselves and should never be allowed to hold public office ever again.

Heather Stout, Moscow

Trump

I’m descended from a long line of white Americans. My family was here before there was a United States of America. We fought the French in the Seven Years War to keep our homes in New England. We fought the British to found our country. We fought to preserve the Union and free the slaves during the Civil War. So I say to Mr. Trump and his ilk that they can “go back” from where they came, although I wonder who would have them, if they don’t want to share this country with people who believe the Declaration of Independence’s assertion that all men (and by implication women) are created equal and in Lincoln’s government of the people, by the people and for the people.

Jim Bigelow, Boise

Politics

Pres. Clinton often reminded us our country was governed by rule of laws. He either failed to get this across to his Democratic political colleagues or they are ignoring it.

Basic laws are: no trespassing, no entering, or enter here. Many Dems are trying to tell us and south border immigrants that they don’t need to obey these laws. I’ve wondered if these Dems know the difference between legal and illegal.

I believe Pelosi, Schummer and many of their colleagues are phonies and don’t practice what they preach. I tried to enter their guarded and locked gated communities and soon found out they did know what “no trespassing” meant. I soon learned they only let southern border illegals beyond their gates and as the illegals approached their front doors, they soon saw a big welcome sign saying, “Come on in. Help yourself. Everything is free.”

You may think I’m dreaming, and you might be right. But, that’s what qualifies one to become a politician. I want to live in a gated community with a security guard so I would be safe. Illegals are a threat to our security and safety. Legals are welcome.