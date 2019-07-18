Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Trump, politics

Dictator Definition: “A dictator is someone who has absolute power, or at least behaves as if they do by bossing others around. In government, a dictator is a ruler who has total control over a country with no checks or balances to prevent abuse of power. A dictator can also be described as someone who acts like that on a smaller scale.”

Executive orders are the rule of the day. Our representatives, elected by us, are dismissed by executive order and House/Senate knuckle under collecting their salaries for doing nothing. There’s $2.7 million for his adoration parade from parks, how much for flyover, other monies diverted? Now new Air Force One, into the billions. Get out your checkbook.

This “very stable genius” brought us to the brink of war. Backed out on previous commitments. Don’t like the deal, make it better. Great blackmailer. Allies did not support his recent trantrum with Iran, they wanted proof. Diminishing trust with the United States and its leadership.

The “genius” needs no expert advice. He’s ensconced his family, “acting” heads of state and staff not cleared by the FBI.

Writing’s on the wall. Vote, vote.

Claudia Harvery, Nampa

Clawback taxes

Shame on me for not going to the hearing on the “clawback” tax increase. I found out about it the morning of the hearing in the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman then reported on the hearing in Thursday’s paper. Perhaps it was the Statesman’s wording and not the counties, when the increase was described as Ada County being entitled to the taxes. It seems to me when the assessments were set, they covered the needs of the county. I don’t believe the county is entitled to taxes that aren’t necessary. If a homeowner has moved does the county go back and collect the taxes from prior years from the current homeowner who did not own the home at the time of the assessment? If the county has needs that require additional funds, the county should put it to a vote and not impose a tax increase that is retroactive and avoids letting the citizens vote on those additional services and buildings. “Clawback” is deceptive to the taxpayers of the county and should not be allowed.