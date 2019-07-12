Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

PETA and politics

There were two articles in the Idaho Statesman during the week of July 1, one about demands for a new name for Chicken Dinner Road west of Nampa, and the second about Colin Kaepernick complaining to Nike about an American flag with only 13 stars on the heel (representing the first 13 colonies of the United States).

It is a sad day for America when we focus more on what is “politically correct” than what is truly correct, right and important. And if the media did not give so much airtime and print to the complainers, they would simply fade away.

Charles Bonner, Eagle

BPD

Kudos to our Boise Police Department in the quality and training of our young men of the city. I was involved in an accident last October, the second in my life. The young officer and his canine “Scout” were so courteous, kind and helpful, though I was a bit rattled. No one was hurt, thankfully, but I really appreciated the efficiency and calmness of that young policeman. Keep up the good training.

Marilyn Jackson, Boise

Prejudices

Give or take a few days, 70 years ago, my two brothers and I would listen to our dad at dinnertime badmouth the American black man. He claimed they were ruining the country and said they were raping, robbing, killing and drug dealing. He tried to sway us to think like him. Doesn’t this sound like Trump describing the people he hates? Dad was a member of the Ku Klux Klan when he was a young man. Trump said there are some really good people in this organization. My older brother and I didn’t buy into this garbage our dad was selling, but our youngest brother bought into it hook, line and sinker. There will always be those who hate people of color, like my dad and Trump.

Roy Lunsford, Kuna

Homelessness

A homeless man on Milwaukee & Fairview late in the afternoon – on his side – curled around a cardboard sign. I ask if he is OK. Silence. I ask again, nothing. I remember today’s newspaper, four homeless dead in Treasure Valley this week. I touch his arm, warm – he comes around: Hair peppered, dirty clothes - 60s maybe. He’s “taking a nap, shade’s making him sleepy.” I ask him to move to the cool grass, still in the shade. He says he can’t, private property; store owner will have him hauled off. I give him bottled water. It’s warm and I tell him I am sorry. He is soft-spoken and thanks me for my kindness using clear English. “It’s nothing.” A sharp tap of a horn reminds me my car is blocking traffic. I hurry back to my vehicle. As we drive away I remember images: crisis at southern border; so many people demanding entry and all those politicians advocating for them. I wonder how they might respond to this guy and the thousands like him? Why isn’t anybody protesting for him? Shouldn’t he get a shot at the American Dream?

Debra A. Stedder, Boise

Emissions tests

In Ada County you are required to have your vehicles emissions tested. The car dealers in Ada County apparently are not required to tell you if the vehicle you are buying has been stripped of all emission components or if it will pass emissions in Ada County. This is wrong. If a dealer is going to sell you a vehicle in Ada County, then they must first find out if it is even legal to drive it in Ada County. I hope all of you that have been taken to the cleaners by these dealers are glad I spoke up. I also hope that our legislators read this as well and make this fair for everyone.

James W. Berg, Boise

Climate change

Many Democratic would-be leaders believe CO2 is killing the planet; and we have just 12 to 14 years to become carbon free if we want to save the world. Below is the challenge:

China has 2,353 coal plants and is building 1,171 more. EU has 468 and is building 27 more. Turkey has 56 and is building 93 more. India has 589 and is building 446 more. Japan has 90 and is building 45 more. etc. The point is, no matter what the USA does regarding CO2, unless the rest of the world, particularly China and India, does something to reduce coal-fired plants and emissions, we are doomed. It is mathematically impossible to save our planet in the next 10 years by simply reducing America’s supposed polluting economy. It is a wonderful aspiration and goal to make the world a safer and a more environmentally clean planet, but using hyperbole and scare tactics muddies up credibility of the argument and validity of global warming.

Sonya Johnson used to say, “I listen to content, not just to the prestige of the person who speaks.” Americans should ask themselves, am I listening to the message or just the messenger?