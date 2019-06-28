Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor

Do not call

Why do we have a “national” Do Not Call list? I’ve used it to send my list in, but nothing is done as far as I can tell. People call all the time even when I ask that they do not. I’ve put my phone on silent mode to keep them from bugging me. If they need to talk to me, they should leave a message and I’ll call them back.

Come on, federal folks, make them stop calling me. (Yea, like that’s going to happen.)

Sioux Ellis, Boise

Trump

The hypocrisy of the Republican Party knows no bounds. For example, Raul Labrador says he is running to be the next Idaho Republican Party chair because he wants to re-elect Trump and because he is concerned about “the daily attacks on the values that make America great.” When speaking of “values,” was Labrador referring to the Trump “values” of infidelity, constant lying and multiple business failures? Those “values” certainly haven’t made America great.

To add to the hypocrisy of the Idaho Republican Party’s self-proclaimed “values,” Jonathan Parker, the previous chairman, has been arrested for allegedly stalking his estranged wife. Between Parker and Trump, Labrador certainly has his values work cut out for him. And to add to the farce, Tom Luna of the infamous “Luna Laws” is reported to be seeking the chairmanship.

What will Republicans do next to top this buffoonery? Run Bill Sali and Larry Craig?

Gary L. Bennett, Boise

Special privileges

Recently we attended the great Jimmy Buffett concert at the Taco Bell Arena. As senior citizens we paid extra for a parking space close to the entrance. We tried to get into that parking lot and were told it was for handicapped individuals only, but that’s not what the sign said. So we had to walk farther than we had anticipated. As we got close to the entrance, we noticed a luxury car with the name of Kustra on the special tag parked in the row right in front of the entrance, where we were told we could not park, and it was surrounded by at least four marked police cars and God knows how many unmarked cars. And I thought this guy retired almost a year ago. Does he really need to have such privileges and security, or were they just parked around him to reserve his special parking place? I love BSU. My daughter and son both attended. Why not just have his “special” security force drop him off at the private entrance and leave the parking spaces for us elderly people who have difficulty walking long distances?

Tony Diehl, Boise

Climate change

Carlos Curbelo, former Republican congressman from Florida, wrote a compelling, accurate and fact-based article in the Statesman’s June 19 paper. He makes a strong case to his fellow conservatives that climate change is real and that human activity is a major contributor to this crisis. He strongly advocates for a revenue-neutral carbon tax or fee. Unfortunately, he does not advocate that it be returned to households like Citizens’ Climate Lobby to adjust for rising costs.

Nevertheless, Curbelo reminds us that the majority of Republicans believe climate change is influenced by human activity. His comments echo the memo from Frank Lutz, longtime Republican pollster and GOP consultant, to Republican congressional offices this June 19. Lutz warns Republicans running for office to acknowledge the climate crisis or risk losing votes of Republicans who are under 40. Lutz’s memo states that climate change “is the one area where bipartisanship trumps everything else.”