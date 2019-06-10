Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor: Garth Brooks, branch libraries, sports stadium, cluster

Garth Brooks

The tickets for the Garth Brooks concert in Boise on July 20 sold out in less than one hour. The published information on how to purchase tickets stated three methods on how to complete the purchase and only through Ticketmaster. Either online at Ticketmaster, by calling Ticketmaster, or via a mobile device through Ticketmaster. Also the sale of tickets would start at 10 a.m. on July 20. I entered the wait list online just before 10 a.m. and 59 minutes later the computer screen states the concert had been “Sold Out,” but you could immediately go online and purchase tickets from a “Reseller” at a much higher cost. Guess it is just free enterprise at work. My main complaint is that I was not aware that there was the option of getting on the wait list at 9 a.m. This was not stated in any of the public information that I reviewed. How many other people were not aware of the 9 a.m. wait list option? It would be of the benefit of all if accurate ticket information was available. Maybe resellers should be restricted from buying tickets until it is apparent the concert would not be sold out.

Don Wilkerson, Emmett

Branch libraries

The letter about the library from Betty Weston on May 23 was excellent. She is right on all points: (1) A new and much bigger library is not needed in already very congested downtown. (2) Parking downtown is already inadequate and a big problem, and this proposed library will magnify this problem. (3) The city officials do not seem to serve all the people in Boise. (4) We need more branch libraries. We folks on the far west side of Boise have no branch libraries near us. Our city officials seem to love downtown, and pay little attention to many other areas of the city. There are many good options for branch libraries that would cost the taxpayers much less. For example, on the corner of Eagle Road and Chinden Road there is an empty and available Walgreens building. This is a good location. There is plenty of parking. There is large floor space, and plenty of room for storage and offices. There’s even a drive through. Our city officials would show a high level of responsibility and concern for the citizens of Boise if they would build or lease more branch libraries and serve all of the people of this city.

Norm Shattuck, Boise

Sport stadium

Our Boise City government’s move to create another sport stadium (in addition to another by BSU) deserves a second close review. Some 16 such concrete stadiums, domes or arenas have been both built then destroyed and/or abandoned in major American cities during the past 50 plus years: the Pontiac Silver Dome, NYC’s Shea Stadium, Miami’s Orange Bowl, and D.C.’s RFK Stadium are examples, and 20 more may be culled from some of the other world’s great cities. Libraries, universities, museums, government buildings and concert halls endure far longer and more continually enhance their urban environments than do sport stadiums’ intermittently roaring and spending crowds. The sites of most of these abandoned or destroyed sports graveyards too often are left with little or no economic value once their initial promoters have extracted their optimal financial returns but too often leaving municipal taxpayers to deal with the debris. Here’s no sports nihilist: both NYC Polo Grounds, or old Yankee Stadium attendance with my dad are fond memories though now sullied by the economic ruins remaining upon teams’ departure. Might not tax enhanced high tech, advanced research and innovation zones be considered alternatively for this valuable land? A second Silicon Valley anyone.

Frederick W. Bauer, Boise

Cluster

There was an expression we used in the Navy. It was only used when certain conditions were met. Those conditions were as follows: 1. A poorly conceived idea is presented by staff. 2. That idea is very poorly developed. 3. The plan developed from the idea is rife with unexamined holes. 4. The required support and logistics is inadequately and/or improperly provided. 5. The execution of this plan fell apart at the instant of implementation and none of the intended goals were achieved, usually at a great cost.

This sequence of events was universally known as as a “cluster f....”

The most recent example found for the use of this phrase is the entire 2016 election cycle. When an attendee at an event onboard the USS Yorktown back in June 2016 was asked his opinion of the two headlined speakers he responded with, “we have over 300 million people in this country and these are the best candidates we can come up with?”

I have watched from afar the events following Jan. 20, 2017 and have determined that we are in the middle stages of a major “cluster f.....”

Here in early 2019 I see no reason to change my assessment.