Letters to the Editor

VA thanks

I would like to publicly thank the staffs at the Boise VA and Idaho State Veterans Home for the tremendous care they provided my dad during his last year of life. We encountered a strong ethos of service and respect at every level and department, from the clerks who checked us in at our first emergency visit or later called to remind me of appointments; all the doctors, nurses, social workers, and therapists in the VA emergency room, the Community Living Center and the Veterans Home; as well as the business office staff who helped me with the paperwork once it was clear we needed skilled nursing. I know we all die at some point and I wasn’t afraid of his passing, but his decline was still heartbreaking. The tremendous support these staffs provided us, and the ability as a veteran to be around others who understood your experience, provided him great comfort. Thank you. For everything.

Kathleen Mullen, Boise

Gerrymandering

Gerrymandering is a problem all across our nation, and the state of Idaho is no different. However, gerrymandering becomes even more of a problem when the citizens of the state have no say in who will be redrawing the districts, especially in a state growing as fast as ours. Over the past two-and-a-half decades, Idaho has grown more into a one-party state. The last Democratic governor was in 1994. Geographically, the state still has pockets of Democratic voters. It seems unfair to simply cast aside the public in a topic as important and controversial as gerrymandering. With three Democrats and three Republicans on the redistricting commission now, the system faces gridlock, but the choice does not automatically go one way or another. With a seventh appointed member, the commission surely would redistrict in favor of a single party every time. Gerrymandering is definitely an issue that needs to be addressed across the entire nation, and Idaho does not get a pass.

Karl Rehrmann, Post Falls

Baha’i book donation

Regarding the book donation to the Meridian Library District, the Baha’i community of Meridian is donating some books about the Baha’i faith in celebration of the anniversary of the Declaration of the Bab 175 years ago (1844) in Persia. These books are to supplement the Baha’i books already available in the Meridian Library system.

The declaration of the religious mission of the Bab will be celebrated on Friday May 24, starting at sundown the day before. His revelation was to set the conditions for ushering in the time of world peace anticipated by all world religions. “Bab” is an Arabic title that translates to “gate” in English.

James Smith, Meridian

Library!

“Library project vote not needed,” the mayor says. Not needed since the mayor and City Council have already made their decision (come hell or high water). In spite of all the existing drawbacks, to name only the very obvious: moving the beloved Cabin, demolishing a perfectly substantial building most compatible to the area and a second building across River Street in order to build a 4/5-story parking garage, since the unlicensed architect did not allow for parking on the new library site; and now, with good possibility of a vote by citizens of Boise. A recent letter stressed the “present library is bursting at the seams.” No, what’s bursting at the seams is downtown Boise. Do we really want to encourage more traffic into downtown, an already congested area? Let’s leave that up to private enterprise, and all the new hotels and condominium buildings recently completed. The much cheaper and more sensible solution is to continue to build the branch libraries that have become so successful and save the city of Boise and its taxed citizens some $100 million.

Betty Weston, Boise

Law enforcement

In response to Michael Beck’s letter of May 9, his suggestion that law enforcement offices violate their oaths of office by refusing to enforce laws with which they disagree is a call to anarchy. Your suggestion that they refuse to enforce laws with which you disagree suggests that your positions are above the law of the land. I suggest that you think about the ramifications of these positions and ask yourself if you truly want to remove the rule of law as a basic principle of American life. That is a frightening scenario.