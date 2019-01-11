Letters to the editor: Driving, Governor’s Cup, speeders, toxic yew

Headlights on
During former representative Rich Wills’ tenure (District 22-23), I sent him an email. My thesis was to have Mr. Wills consider introducing a new bill making it a law for Idahoans to keep their vehicle headlights on when it’s raining. Many states across America already enforce this law. It helps to prevent accidents, better vision to see pedestrians, mothers pushing baby strollers, folks in wheelchairs, etc.
Unfortunately, Mr. Wills never bothered to respond to me.
“Cheap cigars come in handy. It stifles the odor of cheap politicians.” — Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president and Civil War general.
Rhonda Lynne O’Hanley, Mountain Home
Governor’s Cup
I enjoyed the rhetorical question about the Governor’s Cup asking if the event was for scholarships or merely a lobbyists field day. Given that historically less than 25 percent of the gross goes to scholarships I think the answer is easy. Doug Sayer’s statement that the event is one of a kind and shouldn’t be compared to other fundraisers is spot on. Countless philanthropic fundraisers are grateful for his consideration.
Bob Fritsch, Boise
Emmett speeders
Residents of Emmett — slow down.
I don’t know what your problem is, but obviously, the majority of you driving up and down Idaho 16 make it one of the most dangerous highways in our area.
I am sick of being pushed, no matter what speed limit I am doing, trust me, I am never going too slow. I am usually going either the speed limit or over, to avoid you sitting on my back bumper, and I am sick of it.
As today was a wet and snowy drive on this lovely highway, I encountered quite the hot-headed pickup truck driver, who, despite the fact that I was driving at a normal speed, took off around me going at least 75 if not more.
Please, dear Emmett people, stop the hot-headed driving, keep us all safe. It’s not our fault you moved so far from the city.
Would you be OK if it were your loved one in a deadly accident? Probably not, so think of the rest of us, OK?
Kay Hall, Eagle
Toxic yew
In response to recent Idaho Statesman articles by Chadd Cripe regarding poisonous yew plants killing elk and wildlife in Idaho. The fix is a no-brainer — all poisonous plants should be banned or destroyed immediately within the state of Idaho; either those existing on shelves for sale, or any already planted in the ground. It seems that the problem only gets talked about and nothing is getting done, all at the expense of Idaho’s wildlife and its citizens. The Legislature and/or governor should declare an emergency and under such respective authority or by legislative action ban any existing poisonous plants, and any from entering or existing within the state. Why are we letting our wildlife die at the expense of plants that are not even indigenous to the state? Crazy. Let’s protect our wildlife as we should be doing. As a longtime Idaho resident and avid outdoorsman, I would even support paying whatever additional taxes would be needed or the expenditure of any available emergency funds to correct this problem. Let’s stop talking about it and do something about it.
Rich Reed, Boise
