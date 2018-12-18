Letters to the editor: Renewable energy, gridlock, bike safety

Renewable energy
I join Emily Her (Guest Opinion, Dec. 1) in congratulating the city of Boise for making a commitment to power all of its facilities and operations by 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030. I’m proud that our city is joining others across the country in recognizing the benefits of replacing our dependence on carbon fuels with cleaner, healthier sources of energy. This is exactly the kind of local leadership needed to steer us into a more prosperous and sustainable future.
I recently attended one of the community open houses and learned why this decision is such a good fit for us and what’s being done to reach that goal. I was able to give input on the priorities of the proposed plan for improvements to energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management, air and water quality, and natural resources.
A new film called “From Paris to Pittsburgh” describes similar proactive efforts in American cities and states to move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable fuels. It can be viewed for free at the National Geographic website.
Linda Rytterager, Boise
Gridlock
Isn’t it amazing as the years go by, our traffic continues to get more and more congested, and there seems to be no relief in sight. Our city councils (Boise, Meridian) have promised us “quality growth,” not sure what that covers, but it sure isn’t traffic. I think the word missing is “controlled quality growth.” ACHD is constantly trying to play catch-up. It’s not their fault, with stressed budgets there is no way they can keep up with these two city councils. I recently spoke to a developer and his reply was of very little concern. If a builder has met all the requirements to get a permit, and paid all the fees, then the city council must issue a building permit. Sadly our city councils agree with him. Even when we attend approval meetings with all our objections, they might change a little here and there, but all in all the project moves ahead. They fear they would be subject to a lawsuit; I disagree, we can say no. With apartments complexes of 200 to 300 units, two cars per unit is staggering. They can wait for better infrastructure. Remember, “controlled quality growth.”
Don Weatherhead, Meridian
Bicycle safety
Regarding bicycle safety and the Dec. 23 article on new bike shop on Hill Road. An accompanying photo shows two bicyclists riding on Hill Road, but, with bike lanes on both sides of the road, they are side by side on the roadway itself with a car coming up behind them and traffic having just gone by them in the opposite direction. Because they are not using the bike lane, the car will need to get around them in the opposing traffic lane when safe. Guys.
The other day I was behind a woman on a bike with a baby carrier attached heading down North 28th Street toward State Street, and not once during the three blocks as I was coming up to her did she glance around as she rode out into the roadway to get around the many cars that were parked at the curb.
No matter your mode of getting around, walking, running, scooter, skateboard, bike, motorcycle, car — please, folks, be safe out there. Do we need an educational article as a reminder?
Bertha (Bert) Barton, Boise
