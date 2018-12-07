Letters to the editor: CWI, guns, Trump, climate change, Lions Club, The Cabin, thank yous

CWI bond
I am extremely saddened and disappointed by my fellow voters of Canyon County for the failure to pass the bond issuance for the expansion of CWI’s facilities. The future of our country is in the education of our populace. Those who obtain a public education have a better opportunity to become contributing members of our community and not an imposition on an already burdened system of welfare.
As a senior citizen, I am grateful to those who funded my public education and feel an obligation to help provide the same to those who follow.
Should the opportunity to vote for the CWI bond issue arise again, I urge my fellow voters to case a “yes” vote.
Jean Kinda, Nampa
Guns
When I leave the house I try to remember to say goodbye to my wife and tell her I love her, because every time I leave to go to the Y or the grocery story, I wonder if I’ll be coming home. Bad things don’t happen just to them, it could be us.
If you write something with a pencil and you change your mind, you can use the eraser. Guns don’t have erasers.
It would be good if there was a way to stop anyone who was having mental problems before they hurt someone.
Guns don’t make us safe. At some point it should be clear to everyone that the only way to be safe is to have no guns.
Getting rid of guns is something the people will have to do; the government will not be able to do it. In every city people could give up their guns, and then they could be welded into a sculpture that others could add to.
Lars Hansen, Boise
Donald Trump
Like a narcissistic child, Trump lies, throws tantrums, bullies everyone, blames everyone else for his deficiencies, and sulks when he does not get his way. Trump taunts by yelling dirty names and resorts to public shaming. He puts his own self-interest ahead of everything and everyone. But Trump wants more power. Trump believes he is above answering questions because he is smart and he knows everything. After all, didn’t Trump just tell you how smart he is, how wonderful he is and how lucky you are to be shamed and bullied by him? Trump is so smart he can tell lies and you, like the idiot he is, believe him. Occasionally you see through his first lie so he tells a bigger lie and you believe the new lie. Without evidence he accuses his perceived enemies of crimes never committed and you believe him. Nothing is ever his fault. When you voted for him you voted for trashing of our Constitution and our White House. You willingly voted to give up the rule of law, separation of powers and simple civility. Will Trump followers ever see through the con man selling snake oil? Alas, I doubt it.
Joan Ehrnstein, Meridian
Donald Trump
The United States of America has excellent scientists and formidable intelligence services. These dedicated professionals are known for thorough and rigorous investigations aimed at finding truth.
What does it mean when our president routinely ignores and disputes their reports when he does not like their findings?
I cite the investigations that show that Russia meddled in our 2016 election, that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia ordered the brutal murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and, most recently, the comprehensive report on climate change that shows we are facing devastating consequences if we fail to alter our way of life.
What does it mean when we have a leader who wields tremendous power and ignores the results of comprehensive investigations?
It means that we are in deep trouble and living in truly perilous times.
Robin Butler, Boise
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump believes everyone should like him. Not true.
He must have trouble reading the midterm election results.
He is now berating Teresa May, prime minister of Britain. Don’t we have enough problems of our own without interfering with Britain and the European Union?
George Bambauer. Boise
Restaurants and water
Recently, my family had the pleasure of feting a senior friend at a deli offering specialty Asian dishes. Cathy represented a unique and distinguished career with the U.S. Air Force. Taking our own seating, we made our orders. No water was offered. Shortly after starting on her noodle dish, Cathy began coughing and choking. When water was requested,, the waitress brusquely replied, “We don’t serve water, you have to buy it at our dispenser over there.” Surprised and nonplussed by the above practice, we attended to Cathy and summarily departed. The following day I contacted Ada County Health Division reference to restaurant code compliance, and was informed that Idaho eateries are “not required” to serve their patrons water.
It is ubiquitous that restaurants serve water consistent with meals, and as common courtesy to their patrons. Nationally this serving of water is deeply embedded in the fabric of American culture . Unfortunately our experience was to the contrary; profit over customer service. Albeit, the above may apply to a small percentage of eateries, the larger concern is the potential risk posed, particularly to children and seniors by any establishment that denies water. This practice should merit further inquiry and potential legislative action.
Jim Barker, BSU alumnus, Vietnam veteran, Boise
Urban renewal district
Boise City Council will approve or deny the proposed Gateway East urban renewal district by year’s end. (It was OK’d.)
Creation of a new urban renewal district should not be taken lightly, as it will lock taxpayers into funding projects for 20 years and, unlike virtually any other taxing district, residents never get to vote on if this district can take on debt.
A school district would have to ask voters before issuing a 20-year bond to fund a project. However, Idaho urban renewal law states an “urban renewal agency shall have power to issue bonds from time to time in its discretion to finance the undertaking of any urban renewal project.”
Thus, voters are excluded from the decision, and the issuance of bonds is entirely up to the urban renewal agency, which, in Boise, is the Capital City Development Corporation.
The CCDC has already projected it will issue bonds in 2024, 2029 and 2034 to fund district projects, worth millions of dollars.
Taxpayers will be on the financial hook for millions of dollars of debt, for 20 years. That’s a long time to be locked into something you never had input on.
Lindsay Atkinson, Boise
Lions Clubs
Since Lions Clubs International was founded in 1917, Lions have worked on projects designed to prevent blindness, restore eyesight and improve eye health for hundreds of millions of people worldwide. In the past several decades, another health problem has grown tremendously. Diabetes contributes to more than 5 million deaths per year, plus persons with diabetes are at risk of losing their eyesight. Lions Clubs International is educating people worldwide about diabetes. Many people think that only inactive, overweight people get diabetes, but this is not true. Anyone can get diabetes if they have a family history.
We encourage everyone to make a few lifestyle changes that could make a big difference.
▪ Get up and do something physically active, such as walking or gardening.
▪ Sugary beverages are a problem. Even real fruit juices have a lot of sugar. Substitute water with a slice of lemon or lime.
▪ Cut down on desserts, pasta, bread and other foods that contain a lot of carbohydrates.
▪ Don’t ignore your doctor’s advice. Many people are told that they are borderline diabetic, but fail to make any changes that could keep them from getting the disease.
▪ Go to www.lionsclubs.org/resources/EN/pdfs/iad312.pdf for more tips.
Debbie Wheeler, Nampa
Comics, superheroes
I regularly read your comics and I can’t understand how our country has arrived at the point where we currently live. We have had many real heroes in my memory — Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy and Reagan, Generals Patton and MacArthur, the NASA astronauts. Why have we suddenly found it necessary to “cosplay” as fictional superheroes as some of the characters in your comics spend many panels doing? I do remember that we once had superheroes when I was young — Superman, Batman, Captain Marvel, etc. but they were a product of the 1930s — the Economic Depression Era — they filled a need for heroes when we were desperately in need of real heroes to admire. Does that mean that we have entered another Depression Era? The Strength of Character Depression Era? Do we no longer have real heroes again? But, then I look at our current administration in Washington and unfortunately I realize that I have answered my own question.
Clarence Bolin, Boise
The Cabin
State Forester Franklin Girard birthed his 1939 “Cabin” for $1,600, on time, under budget. Girard ingeniously tapped public-spirited Idaho timber companies and CCC boys to build it. Private business really stepped up, when asked. Girard left a legacy — one of Boise’s most gorgeous, enduring work spaces.
Pity our current city fathers now disregard Girard’s lesson. City Council’s 4-2 vote Nov. 27 to give The Cabin the boot was a real missed opportunity to fashion a public/private financial match, where everyone wins.
Left undiscussed (prevented, indeed, from even being raised) was the possibility of constructing an entirely new cabin for the writers group, at a site of its choosing, yielding it potentially larger and more functional space, while leaving the historic cabin on its historic site, as so many citizens have suggested. Now, we’ll be giving the existing “Cabin” a risky, $650,000 “Uber ride” into exile, degrading history, and sticking taxpayers with the tab.
An entirely new writers cabin — a much-needed, community-building endeavor, as a legacy for the next century — would prove a better, cheaper and more respectful option. But vision needs to be simultaneously imaginative and frugal. Girard had it; today’s Boise leadership remains myopic.
David Klinger, Boise
Thank you
I just want to thank the Idaho Horsemen football team for helping with “Rake up Boise.”
They gathered up my leaves in such a short time. It would have taken me days to do that.
Thank you again to the Idaho Horsemen and Rake up Boise. It’s a wonderful service and this senior really appreciates it.
Audrey Reed, Garden City
Thank you
A heartfelt thank you to those that offered us assistance when we hit a rock and blew a tire in the middle of nowhere on Idaho Highway 21. After 17 vehicles passed by, watching the sun setting and the snow beginning to fall it was getting a bit scary. But then Mike stopped and offered to send help when he reached civilization down the road. Phew. Thanks Mike. And then, what felt like hours later, “Mike and Tammy” (hopefully we got your names right) stopped and offered to give one of us a ride to the nearest safe haven. That, too, was much appreciated. Thank you, Mike and Tammy. And while they were gone, Vince Stunja stopped and offered me, a total stranger, use of his spare tire, which we ultimately found would not fit but we tried and tried. And when I found that Vince is a USPS customer service supervisor, I couldn’t help but think how his effort to help even under such gloomy conditions so totally supported the Mailman’s Creed: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night ....” I can see why you have the position that you do, Mr. Stunja, and thank you very, very much.
Terry Waltman Sr., Boise
Comments