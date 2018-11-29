Letters to the editor: Trailblazing women, stabbing, Trump, Idaho Power

Women who paved the way
In wake of Tuesday, Nov. 6, historic election results with record numbers of women contenders ... 2018 is being dubbed “Year of the Women.” These political warriors should be given due credit. But they should also acknowledge the debt they owe to the trailblazing Women of 1918 of World War I who served “over there.” Numbered among America’s forgotten war veterans — the AEF Army Nurses, Signal Corps operators like Anne Atkinson of Emmett, Navy Yeomen(f) and more opened the doors to universal suffrage, women politicians, and other advancements.
I walk through section O in Morris Hill Cemetery located on the Boise Bench and reach Block 110, Space 1, spotting the military marker created 30 years ago for Anne Atkinson. Anne was one of two Idaho Signal Corps (“Hello Girls”) who returned home to America on Aug. 9, 1919, and found that their original military status had been reversed to civilian contract workers. She fought 60 years for reinstatement until President Carter restored it and her right to a military burial. I place flowers and a Happy 127th Birthday card on her marker and reflect on her extraordinary journey. Please visit your neighborhood cemetery and thank all veterans for their service and sacrifices.
Kasi Picard, Mountain Home
Stabbing could have been worse
Ruben Diaz is charged with attempted murder four months after having been paroled, even though Diaz still had 19 years to serve of a 30-year sentence. Diaz lived at Hancock House, a small shelter home for persons with mental health challenges. According to Google Earth, three doors away from Hancock House is Barefoot Baby Nursery School, which provides day-care services for children 0-24 months, according to their website.
It’s tragic that the victim of the assault was an older man simply in his yard raking leaves. This could have been much more tragic had the assailant decided instead to attack the children in the day-care. I realize that both facilities probably have been properly permitted; how is it that the permitting process allows violent crime parolees to reside so close to day-care facilities? Is it appropriate for shelter homes for mentally challenged persons to be allowed to serve as half-way houses for parolees? I realize that finding housing for parolees is difficult, it just seems to me that locating parolees so close to a day care is bad public policy.
William Applegate, Boise
Donald Trump
In January 2017, Donald Trump stood before the American people and swore the oath of office, which he has debased practically every day since. He has suborned the executive branch and the legislative branch of the government, whose fundamental purpose is to serve the Constitution and the American people, to serve his own interests and his pathological need for adulation and affirmation.
On Nov. 7, following the midterm election, Trump publicly reaffirmed his brutal war on the press, threatened the Democratic Party and the integrity of the two-party system and the system of checks and balances, and performed his usual trick of reflecting his own gross faults (racism, hubris, immorality) back on legitimate questioners. He again announced his freedom to modify the Bill of Rights based on permission from a nebulous “they.” His most egregious action, the firing of Sessions, immediately threatens the Mueller investigation, which could reveal the extent of Trump’s lawlessness. If our representatives do not speak out against these violations, they are allowing this “president” to use them as tools in his war to protect himself and his interests. Speak out. Tell your representatives that we can’t let this corruption continue.
Felicity Biladeau, Boise
Idaho Power
I just read an article where Idaho Power Company is having a problem with the EPA dealing with salmon. Now, I am new to the area and I understand that electricity is not as expensive as other parts of the country. But, I am also a solar nut for the quick reference. In my short time living in Idaho I have noticed that there are cold days but a lot of sunshine.
I would think that maybe Idaho Power might look into the idea of installing solar panels on consumers’ roofs. They could get a discount or a monthly payment for rental. It seems southern Idaho is just as good for solar as places like Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and California.
Even if you’re a homeowner, if you look online you will find a couple of solar companies that are for the DIY person. GoGreenSolar.com and WholesaleSolar.com are two that I know of. You get the panels, plus the micro inverters along with all the equipment needed to install panels yourself at the price of $2 a watt. Want to save salmon, get solar.
Jerry Johnson, Payette
