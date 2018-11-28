Letters to the editor: Civility, Republicans, Trump, East Boise

Civility
One of Jesus’ hallmarks of virtue was “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” This type of civility is under attack, particularly in the political arena of our society. We struggle with “turning the other cheek” and praying for those who wrongfully use us.
God created man to be virtuous, kind, considerate; and being willing to turn the other cheek when offended by his brother or fellow being. Howard W. Hunter prayed for a time when we would be a “kinder, gentler people.”
Too often we rewrite the teachings of Jesus to read: “Do unto others before they get a chance to do it unto you.” One major church admonishes its followers to subscribe to this article of faith: “We claim the privilege of worshiping Almighty God according to the dictates of our own conscience, and allow all men the same privilege; let them worship how, where or what they may.”
Snide remarks, racial slurs, and mean and vicious rumors should have no place among us.
This trite comment is not true — “sticks and stones will break your bones, but names will never hurt you.” Names will not only hurt you; many times they will crucify you.
Morris Bastian, Boise
Republicans
I am an old, white, Republican male. My Minnesotan parents raised me that way. Some things you just get automatically. Here are the rules:
1. Go to church and keep it to yourself.
2. Lend a helping hand when needed.
3. Don’t mess with your neighbors (or neighboring countries).
4. Balance your checkbook.
5. Work, save, provide for the future, be thankful and don’t flaunt it.
6. If you value something, prepare to defend it.
On all points except the last, I feel that our family’s party has abandoned us.
Our president disgusts me.
Daniel Reed, Garden City
Donald Trump
Congrats trumpsters, trumpetts and GOPers. Against all odds and reason you installed your MAGA leader as president. By your constant adoration and emulation you have shown the world not who Trump is, but rather who you are. Trump’s hate-filled, racist rants and mindless gibberish have exposed who he is. Deny, deny, deny, lie, lie, lie, works for him and resonates well in Idaho. Now you loyal uneducated, undereducated and really stupid people have validated your egotistical dictator wannabe. Stupid people are simply those unable or unwilling to recognize actual facts. Trump loves you folks best of all.
By your supporting this petty, mean-spirited bully, you’ve shown the world that our nation has devolved into a compassionless, hypocritical, lie-loving enigma. We ostensibly advocate harassment of peaceful protesters while applauding violent behavior. With liberty and justice for all, of course. Try selling that to Native Americans, African Americans, immigrants and Muslims.
Trump has truly Made America Grieve Again. Trust and believe in Trump and ye shall be rewarded bigly. Believe me, you shall reap your just reward. Meanwhile, God save the rest of the world; the USA, I fear, is already lost.
Jim Franklin, Meridian
East Boise growth
As a Boise resident, I am concerned with the amount of development that is happening in East Boise. It seems like every bit of open space there is planned to be a subdivision or apartment. I understand that people need places to live, but I don’t think it’s too much to ask that we preserve some of this land. And by “preserve” I mean leave it as it is, not turn it into parks with nothing but grass. If you care about Boise’s natural areas, then please tell the city government before it is all paved over.
Nicole Donald, Boise
