Letters to the editor: False accusations, passing lanes, college fair

When I first went into the teaching profession I was constantly admonished, “never interact with a female student without a witness, preferably a woman.” The reason for this warning: I am a man, and any accusation of sex crime — even if proven false — would be career ending. Now in the wake of #metoo, and the treatment of Justice Kavanaugh, seems that threat now applies to all men interacting with any woman in any profession. Men, never interact with a woman without exonerating evidence.
Additionally, Treasure Valley landlords, get it through your thick skulls that Supply and Demand is a euphemism for Price Gouging. Average wages add up to no more than $2,000/month. Making maximum affordable rent $600.
Travis Brewer, Boise
This is about the Oct. 26 letter approving of driving in the far left lane. A long time ago I was on the freeway between Boise and Mountain Home and came upon a truck and car driving side-by-side, blocking the freeway (a rolling blockade?). The truck was in the right lane and the car was driven by a woman in the left. There was another car ahead of me and traffic behind me. This went on mile after mile. I’m sure the truck driver was well aware of this situation. I’m just as sure that the woman didn’t have a clue that she was conducting a rolling blockade. No doubt she thought she was doing just fine.
After a few miles the car ahead of me slowed, got behind the truck, then moved into the emergency lane and passed the truck on the right side at freeway speed. I have reason to believe the truck driver noticed that. I doubt that the woman noticed anything. Only then did the truck slow enough to create an opening in the blockade and I escaped.
The far left lane is for passing only.
George Vickers, Payette
My husband and I had a great time recently attending the college fair at Expo Idaho with our granddaughter. Those who came representing educational opportunities were so patient and helpful.
I do, however, regret that those high school students who were shuttled there by bus were given a short amount of time to collect the very necessary information. Some of the representatives said all their pamphlets and pens were gone within the first 15 minutes without having the opportunity to speak with the students. I watched a group of students conducting a contest to see who could cram the most pamphlets in their bags.
We arrived at about 10 a.m. The fair started at 9 a.m. They were already announcing that some buses were leaving. We spent just over two full hours meeting with several representatives and could have stayed longer. There really was a priceless amount of information available in one area.
I hope next year more students will be accompanied by adults or the schools will send faculty members to monitor the activities.
Mary Walker, Boise
