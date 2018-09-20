Letters to the editor: Trump and McCain, tax cuts for the rich

Trump and McCain
In Obama’s eulogy to John McCain, what was on display was a man who is intelligent, articulate and humble, which are attributes our current president is sorely lacking in.
Trump is a self-proclaimed genius, but it would probably be a pretty safe bet that Obama’s IQ is considerably higher than his.
It’s no wonder that McCain didn’t invite Trump to his funeral. There should be little doubt in anyone’s mind that Trump would have gone out of his way to make the whole affair totally about himself and act like he was the hero — sad.
Ron Allen, Caldwell
Tax cuts for the rich
I came across this quote and thought it was worth sharing.
“A ‘democracy,’ where 1 percent have more wealth and freedom than 99 percent, is really just a clever dictatorship that promotes enough ignorance and propaganda to convince the masses they are free.”
Congressional Republicans are now talking about cutting Medicare and Social Security to pay for the 1 percent tax cuts; benefits that we all paid for out of our pockets.
Nancy Garbani, Boise
Comments