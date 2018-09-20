Letters to the editor: White House policies, governor’s race, Trump, quality of life

Trump policies
I’m not too worried about this administration’s idea to roll back gas mileage standards for the auto industry. Neither am I too worried about this administration’s position that we no longer need to conserve energy. While I find these policy changes ignorant; I believe that competitive markets and simple economics will render them moot.
If the U.S. auto industry will not research and offer more efficient autos or alternatives to petro based engines; other countries will. Remember the ’70s when Detroit was rolling out big guzzlers and then the Japanese started offering more efficient vehicles? U.S. buyers flocked to the better foreign autos and GM, Ford, etc. were left flat footed.
Big oil and the current administration says there is no need to conserve, we have plenty of oil; until we don’t. Remember the various gas crises’ starting in the ’70s and happening periodically since? They come fast and unexplained and U.S consumers are left flat-footed, with long lines and sky high prices.
The current administration policies are so tilted to the corporations as to be laughable yet scary. I trust the U.S. consumer and voter will remember; and cease support of this administration’s myopic governance and policies.
Kevin Klein, Boise
Governor’s race
The 2018 Idaho governor’s race suggests a paraphrase of the famous first line of the “Communist Manifesto”: “Progressives of the world, unite. You have nothing to lose but Idaho’s chains.”
The governor’s race here is not taking place in a corner. Idaho has a reputation, and you can bet that the right-thinking people from far beyond our borders see an opportunity to open purses and bring enlightenment to the gun-toting, Bible-quoting, over-breeding, white male chauvinistic, flag-waving Idaho masses. How? Put a Democrat governor in office. And this goal is entirely apart from any personal or ideological characteristic of the candidate.
So, watch out, Idaho ... here comes the money.
Monty Ledford, Aberdeen
Donald Trump
Some have compared Trump to Hitler. Fair or not, they do have some ugly things in common. Both got into power via the democratic system. Hitler hated Jews and Gypsies, while Trump hates Mexicans and Muslims. Both promised to rid their countries of those whom they considered to be criminals. Hitler was a notorious liar and it’s for sure, Trump is as well. Hitler went from being a chancellor, to being a dictator. He had plenty of support. Kid yourself not, Trump would likely have more support to become a dictator than Hitler did. I’m inclined to think millions of Americans have grown tired of democracy.
Roy Lunsford, Kuna
Quality of life
So much is going on these days that it is difficult to keep a focus on what is the right thing to do. The actions and positions of our own president, Congress, and local legislators have profound effects on our quality of life. How to decide what is right and what is wrong? I propose a single guiding principle to make those decisions: What is best for our children and grandchildren. While this may seem overly simple to some, now that I am a senior citizen, father and grandfather, it offers clarity and conviction. By posing this question it is usually easy to decide what course our nation and state need take to ensure the highest quality of life for those we love. Wouldn’t the future look much brighter if all those in political office took this perspective?
Kenneth Winer, Boise
