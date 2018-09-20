Letters to the Editor: Brett Kavanaugh, Trump and the media

Brett Kavanaugh
Judge Kavanaugh is only now accused of being a pedophile and sexual predator. Can he defend himself? No. Can the charges be proven? No. The Democrats in Congress could have warned him privately in July that they planned to charge him if he was nominated and give him advance warning as to how far their hatred for him would carry them. Where is the fun in that? They wait until he and his family, wife and two children, are introduced to the world. This way, they can destroy not only a man’s reputation, but his entire family. Their hatred for him, Trump, and the people who voted for him knows no bounds. Pure evil spawned by corrosive hatred.
Robert Butler, Eagle
Brett Kavanaugh
If I was accused of something and knew that I was innocent, I would want to be cleared of any wrongdoing. Who better to investigate without a political agenda than the FBI? Brett Kavanaugh should request that his confirmation hearing be delayed until the FBI can expeditiously investigate the allegations made against him. We don’t need another Supreme Court Justice who has questionable actions in his past.
Dennis Hall, Boise
Brett Kavanaugh
Supreme Court Justice Candidate Kavanaugh is on record with the opinion that sitting presidents are above the law. He has perjured himself at least twice. Christine Blasey Ford has now accused him of sexual assault while in high school. She isn’t just now conveniently mentioning it — she is on record as having spoken about it to a therapist in 2012, who corroborates her account. She has also agreed to — and passed — a polygraph test about the incident. Kavanaugh responded by providing affidavits from 65 women who supposedly knew him in high school, all saying he would never assault anyone.
The GOP came up with 65 women from 35 years ago overnight who vouched for Kavanaugh. This tells me that either the women are fabricated, or the GOP knew Kavanaugh assaulted a woman and would eventually need such letters vouching for him, so they’ve spent a lot of time preparing it. Kavanaugh went to an all-boys’ prep school and it would have been almost impossible for him to have 65 female friends then.
For this and many other reasons, Kavanaugh doesn’t belong on the Supreme Court. We need to stop allowing sexual assaulters in high office.
Emily Parker, Boise
Trump and the media
Larry Chase wrote regarding the president’s attacks on the fake news (my words, not Larry’s). What Larry, and most liberals, fail to take into consideration is how ridiculous they sound. Had Larry acknowledged Obama launching investigations into the AP and a FoxNews reporter then he would have had some credibility in his argument. He’d have still been predominantly wrong, but at least he’d have shown that he put some actual thought into his letter, and perhaps it would have been more convincing. It’s kind of like how the left (Democratic Party and 99 percent of the media) spent weeks decrying the poor kids at the border, yet I’d bet that Larry, and most other leftists, aren’t even aware that there was an Islamic training center in New Mexico training kids to do school shootings. That’s because there wasn’t a word mentioned in the leftist echo chamber because it doesn’t fit their narrative that “all Muslims are peace loving.”
I actually know Larry Chase and he’s an intelligent, thoughtful man, but like many he’s caught up in the echo chamber narrative that “Trump’s an Islamophobic, misogynistic, racist narcissist.”
Rod Wallace, Boise
