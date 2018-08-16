Letters to the editor: Trump syndrome, Valley growth, SNAP, Fish and Game, The Cabin

Trump Derangement Syndrome
Psychiatrists around the world have discovered a mental health phenomena called Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Typical symptoms include an overanxious concern about improving national security, enforcing immigration laws, and appointing judges who are textualists and originalists. Psychiatrists also note that they do not mention the booming economy as it increases sadness and depression in their TDS patients.
An important part of new TDS studies is the evaluation of political hatred — what levels can be treated with certain medications and at what level are TDS patients prone to violence.
On another front, property developers are starting plans for the robust construction of mental health facilities. Assuming President Trump is re-elected in 2020, the developers want to be in a position to capture the market for overwrought TDS patients who need commitment.
So, let’s pray for the sufferers of TDS. It isn’t easy to carry anxiety and hatred around for months and years.
John Nerison, Boise
Valley growth
The Sunday, July 29, article about Valley police’s struggle to keep up with rapid growth reinforces what is obvious to all but our political leaders — Boise’s explosive growth hurts everyone except developers and politicians who profit personally from it. I lived in the Phoenix area for 15 years and watched that valley’s explosive growth turn a wonderful city into a smoggy, traffic-choked, crime-plagued, expensive disaster. Other once-beautiful places that have suffered the same fate include Denver and, before that, most of Southern California.
We retired to Boise (which, yes, makes us part of the problem) to be near relatives, but most importantly because of the affordable, friendly, low-crime, clean-air, low-traffic-congestion lifestyle which is precisely what we will lose of this unchecked growth continues. Boiseans, and all Idahoans, can still save this wonderful state if we demand that our government officials and zoning boards change course and emphasize lifestyle over developers’ profits. If we don’t, people here 25 years from now will curse us for our negligence and lack of stewardship.
Stephen Leonard, Boise
Protect SNAP
I strongly support protecting food assistance for Idahoans and Americans struggling with hunger. The Senate farm bill does just that. It recognizes the importance of SNAP (food stamps) to communities around the country and builds on established initiatives to help SNAP recipients find work. Sadly, the House has rejected bipartisanship by passing a bill that punishes people on SNAP who cannot find work and restricts state flexibility to provide food assistance to those who need it. In Idaho, 221,800 people are struggling with hunger — and of them 72,840 are children. This means many households in Idaho receiving SNAP benefits have children. SNAP is the cornerstone in the fight against hunger in Idaho and America. SNAP is timely, targeted, and incredibly effective, especially during economic crises or natural disasters. The Census Bureau estimates SNAP lifted 3.6 million people above the poverty line in 2016. I urge Senators Risch and Crapo, Congressmen Simpson and Labrador to negotiate a fair farm bill. I pray they reject the House’s attacks on SNAP, and instead follow the Senate’s lead by drafting a final bipartisan farm bill that protects SNAP and ensures that those who need food assistance can get it.
Dawn Pierce, Boise
Fish and Game error
I applied for controlled hunts June 7 through a vendor. When the results came out I didn’t see my entry for cow elk. My application had another hunter’s license number and I didn’t notice that at that time, I took a picture of my application and emailed it to Idaho Fish and Game, they didn’t reply. After calling numerous times, I was told that permit drew and they would get back with me. Again, they didn’t. Again I called and was told there was nothing they could do and they wouldn’t give me the tag that rightfully belongs to me. That’s our government who works for us. IDFG cannot or will not resolve a simple error. I have contributed to them for more than a quarter of a century. This is how they appreciate their employers. I wonder how many others have gotten duplicitous information over the decades. If I were to wrong someone, I would make every effort to make amends. But then, I must have higher standards than IDFG.
Terry Shaw, Mountain Home
The Cabin
Greetings from a northern neighbor: It’s timely to weigh in on one of Idaho’s historical monuments and our collective ownership. In regards to the relocation of The Cabin — The Cabin must be allowed to be The Cabin at its birthplace.
Tom Kovalicky, forest supervisor, Nez Perce National Forest, retired, 1984 Idaho Orchid recipient, Grangeville
Comments