Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

From the Opinion Editor

Voters in these Oregon counties weigh in on ‘Greater Idaho’ state idea

Over in Oregon, four counties — Union, Douglas, Wallowa and Jefferson — had measures on the ballot asking voters their opinion on moving state boundaries to create a “Greater Idaho” state.

Voters in Jefferson and Union counties expressed support, while voters in Douglas and Wallowa voiced opposition to the idea.

In Douglas County, voters were given an advisory vote on whether county commissioners, state representatives and senators should work toward moving the Idaho border to include Douglas County.

In all, 28,090 voters, or 58%, voted “no” in Douglas County.

In Wallowa County, the measure, if passed, would have required the county commissioners to meet three times a year to discuss the possibility of moving state boundaries to be included in Idaho. Voters in Wallowa County shot it down barely, with 50.5% of the vote.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, commissioners in Jefferson and Union counties will have to meet, as voters in both of those counties voted 51% in favor of the measure in their counties.

The “Greater Idaho” project would allow some counties in Oregon to join Idaho, which proponents say lines up better with their conservative political values. If the project were to go through, all but 14 of Oregon’s 36 counties would be part of Idaho, according to organizers.

Scott McIntosh is the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman. You can email him at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com or call him at 208-377-6202. Follow him on Twitter @ScottMcIntosh12.
Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Scott McIntosh
Scott McIntosh
Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman opinion editor. A graduate of Syracuse University, he joined the Statesman in August 2019. He previously was editor of the Idaho Press and the Argus Observer and was the owner and editor of the Kuna Melba News. He has been honored for his editorials and columns as well as his education, business and local government watchdog reporting by the Idaho Press Club and the National Newspaper Association. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, The Idaho Way.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service