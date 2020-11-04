Voters in these Oregon counties weigh in on ‘Greater Idaho’ state idea

Over in Oregon, four counties — Union, Douglas, Wallowa and Jefferson — had measures on the ballot asking voters their opinion on moving state boundaries to create a “Greater Idaho” state.

Voters in Jefferson and Union counties expressed support, while voters in Douglas and Wallowa voiced opposition to the idea.

In Douglas County, voters were given an advisory vote on whether county commissioners, state representatives and senators should work toward moving the Idaho border to include Douglas County.

In all, 28,090 voters, or 58%, voted “no” in Douglas County.

In Wallowa County, the measure, if passed, would have required the county commissioners to meet three times a year to discuss the possibility of moving state boundaries to be included in Idaho. Voters in Wallowa County shot it down barely, with 50.5% of the vote.

Meanwhile, commissioners in Jefferson and Union counties will have to meet, as voters in both of those counties voted 51% in favor of the measure in their counties.

The “Greater Idaho” project would allow some counties in Oregon to join Idaho, which proponents say lines up better with their conservative political values. If the project were to go through, all but 14 of Oregon’s 36 counties would be part of Idaho, according to organizers.