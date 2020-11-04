Idaho Legislature gets even redder with a GOP win in Boise’s purple District 15

The makeup of Idaho’s Legislature turned even redder after Tuesday’s election, with Republicans picking up at least one seat in the House.

Republicans flipped a House seat in Boise’s purple District 15, and in legislative District 29 in Bannock County, Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Abernathy was trailing Republican challenger Dustin Manwaring by 800 votes with 48 of 54 precincts counted.

In District 15, the Democrats had a chance to turn the entire legislative contingent blue, but by the end of the night, District 15 got redder.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Fred Martin was able to win a fifth term despite a strong challenge and close race from Democrat Rick Just.

Two years ago, Martin barely defeated Democrat Jim Bratnober by just six votes, giving Democrats hope that they could win that seat this year.

This year, Martin received 12,009 votes, or 53%, while Just received 10,654 votes, or 47%.

In the House for District 15, incumbent Democrat Rep. Steve Berch was able to hold off a Republican challenger, but fellow Democrat Rep. Jake Ellis lost to Republican challenger Codi Galloway, a former public school teacher and the owner of a private school, turning District 15 a little redder.

Galloway received 11,975 votes, or 52.6%, while Ellis received 10,785 votes, or 47.4%.

District 17

In Boise’s blue District 17, newcomer Ali Rabe was on her way to keeping outgoing Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb’s Senate seat in Democratic control, leading Republican Gary Smith with 62% of the vote.

Democrat incumbent Reps. John Gannon and Sue Chew were holding off their Republican challengers with 64% and 66% of the vote, respectively.

District 19

State Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, made the jump to the Senate, successfully replacing outgoing Democrat Sen. Maryanne Jordan.

With most precincts reporting, Wintrow was leading Republican Aaron Tribble with 69% of the vote.

Meanwhile, in a bid to replace Wintrow in her House seat, Democrat newcomer Chris Mathias was leading Republican challenger James Jacobson with 68% of the vote.

Democrat Rep. Lauren Necochea, who was appointed last year to replace Mat Erpelding, was on her way to winning her first election, leading Republican James Feederle with 69% of the vote, keeping District 19 all blue.