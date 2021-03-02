New spot for Boise homeless shelter is ideal, but work with neighbors on objections

The alley leading to Cooper Street (formerly Cooper Court) behind Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Idaho on August 28, 2019. The homeless encampments removed by the city in late 2015 were in this alley. The Seattle Times

A proposal for a new, larger “campus” means Interfaith Sanctuary could do much more for Boise’s homeless community than it is able to do as an overnight emergency shelter at its current location on River Street.

A move to a 2-acre site with 33,000 square feet of space previously occupied by the Salvation Army on State Street in Boise would allow Interfaith to serve more homeless families, more individuals, and more children and senior citizens; expand health care services and hospice; provide a permanent location for a preschool and a playground for children; and offer up space for teenagers and computers for guests.

A kitchen would provide not only meals, but also job training for guests.

The number of guests could expand from 174, which is the number Interfaith Sanctuary was able to serve pre-pandemic at its 10,000-square-foot River Street location, to as many as 267 in the new location.

We believe this proposal would be a benefit for all of Boise, leading to a reduction in calls for medical service, and a drop in police calls and trips to the emergency room. It would provide guests help with addiction, health care, job searches and more.

There is little question that Interfaith Sanctuary’s ambitious plan would be good for Boise’s homeless population and would benefit Boise and the Treasure Valley overall.

The main question is the location.

Though the proposed site is along busy State Street, adjacent to many commercial businesses, the area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods, and some neighbors are not excited about Interfaith’s plans.

“This may sound heartless, but I don’t want to welcome you to my neighborhood,” one neighbor told Jodi Peterson, Interfaith Sanctuary executive director, during a neighborhood meeting about the proposal.

We are sensitive to the concerns of the neighbors, and we understand the challenge of telling these neighbors they just have to deal with it.

But we are reassured that Interfaith Sanctuary will be a good neighbor.

Interfaith Sanctuary’s announcement last week that it is pausing the approval process to address neighborhood concerns and answer questions is a testament to its commitment to being a good neighbor.

Further, Interfaith Sanctuary plans to beautify the building and the entire site, cleaning up the area behind the structure, planting bushes for a sound barrier and building a 10-foot fence along the back of the property.

Peterson told the editorial board last week that the site would be secure inside and around the building, so someone can’t access it if not permitted. This keeps homeless guests off the street and away from those who seek to prey on them.

We would support a “good neighbor” agreement to ensure that Interfaith Sanctuary continues to listen to complaints and addresses such issues as property values, crime rates, public safety and possible drug or alcohol problems — things the shelter is already working on.

We also would welcome an open conversation about the number of people who would be served by the new shelter. Peterson said Interfaith arrived at the 267-guest number based on current community needs and what its budget could fulfill. The River Street location, serving 174 people, has a density of about 57 square feet per person. At 33,000 square feet, the new location would have a much better density: 123 square feet per person. Plus, at 2 acres, the property provides a much more protected, secure outdoor space.

Homeless shelter location benefits

The State Street location also has several other benefits. It’s on a bus line, and is walkable to nearby grocery stores, banks, restaurants, health clinics, churches, hardware stores, convenience stores and more — which are not only amenities, but also employment opportunities.

There’s also easy access to the Boise Greenbelt.

And the larger building, which is big and secure enough to accommodate additional services, more guests and more families, is such a plus. The ability to serve more families with children is huge, with 264 of them on a waiting list for housing now.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said she hasn’t taken a position on the proposal until she learns more from housing experts, police and others.

“Now I’ll say this: I truly appreciate, value and support the service (Interfaith Sanctuary) provides to the community,” McLean said during a videoconference with members of the media last week. “It’s a service that’s a must. They’re a valued partner in our priority as a city, and my priority personally, working with (City) Council and our team, is to make sure that we address housing and look at housing first as opposed to short-term shelter. But knowing that there will always be a shelter need in this community. Before I take a position on where and how, I need to better understand what they’re proposing.”

Homelessness is a growing problem, and as Boise grows, the problem promises to grow with us.

In the bigger picture, if it’s not this neighborhood, it would have to be another neighborhood. If not that neighborhood, then where?

We must face and accept the reality that we have homeless people in Boise. As Peterson points out, there are homeless already in the area of the proposed shelter location, in the parks, in the stores, on the streets. This provides a better alternative.

“Yes, it is our responsibility to be good neighbors, and to listen and learn about the programming, and the success stories, and who we serve,” Peterson told the editorial board. “It’s not OK to say, across the board, ‘Not in my neighborhood because it’s these people.’ That’s wrong.”