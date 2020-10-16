Idaho Statesman Logo
Editorials

Idaho Statesman’s endorsement roundup: Our picks for U.S., state and county races

By The Editorial Board

Editor’s note: This column has been updated to correct the district number for the race between state Sen. Fred Martin and Rick Just. They are in District 15.

The Idaho Statesman editorial board over the past several weeks has been interviewing candidates in several races, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho state Legislature, Ada County Commission and Ada County Highway District.

In all, we’ve conducted more than 20 interview sessions with 40 candidates in 21 races. Most of those interviews were recorded and are attached to each endorsement so that readers can watch the interviews themselves and come to their own conclusions.

The following is a breakdown of the endorsements we’ve done so far, with more still to come.

U.S. Senate endorsement

In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch and Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan, the Idaho Statesman editorial board has made a recommendation for Paulette Jordan this election. Read our endorsement and watch our full interview with Jordan and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz here.

Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District

In the race for the 2nd Congressional District between longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Simpson and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, the editorial board thinks Simpson has done a lot for Idaho, but it’s time for a change this year. You can read our full endorsement and reasons for the endorsement by clicking here.

Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Statesman editorial board has interviewed candidates in state legislative districts 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 22. Here’s a breakdown of what races we’ve made endorsements in so far:

Still to come: endorsements in two other races in District 22.

Ada County Commission races

Two of the races we’ve been following closely are the two seats up for election on the Ada County Commission.

You can also watch our full interviews with all four candidates by clicking on the links.

U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District

The Idaho Statesman editorial board is also interviewing all of the candidates in the U.S. House races. Here’s a breakdown of those contests:

Constitutional amendment, HJR4

Perhaps you’ve received your absentee ballot and were surprised to see a question of a constitutional amendment, HJR4. Perhaps you’ve been hearing whispers about it but don’t know much about it.

We dug into it and got the details, and our editorial board weighed in on whether you should vote “yes” or “no” on this important measure. Please read our full editorial here.

Ada County Highway District

The editorial board is wrapping up its final interviews with Ada County Highway District candidates, so those endorsements will be rolling out soon.

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are publisher Rusty Dodge, editor Christina Lords, opinion editor Scott McIntosh, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members Mike Wetherell and Sophie Sestero.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we write endorsements

Who decides the endorsements?

Members of Idaho Statesman editorial board interview political candidates, as well as advocates and opponents of ballot measures. The editorial board is composed of journalists and community members and is separate from the Statesman’s newsroom. Members of the Statesman editorial board are: Statesman publisher Rusty Dodge, editor Christina Lords, opinion editor Scott McIntosh, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members Sophie Sestero and Mike Wetherell.

What does the endorsement process entail?

The Statesman editorial board meets with political candidates. The editorial board discusses the candidates in each race. Board members seek to reach a consensus on the endorsements, but not every decision is unanimous. The editorial board will not endorse a candidate who does not agree to an interview with the board members.

Is the editorial board partisan?

No. In making endorsements, members of the editorial board consider which candidates are well-prepared to represent their constituents — not whether they agree with us or belong to a particular political party. We evaluate candidates’ relevant experience, their readiness for office, their depth of knowledge of key issues and their understanding of public policy. We’re seeking candidates who are thoughtful and who offer more than just party-line talking points. The editorial board will endorse both Republicans and Democrats. We make recommendations about who the best-qualified candidates for these jobs are.

Why are endorsements unsigned?

Endorsements reflect the collective views of the Statesman’s editorial board — not just the opinion of one writer. Board members all discuss and contribute ideas to each endorsement editorial.

