Editorials
Idaho Statesman’s endorsement roundup: Our picks for U.S., state and county races
Editor’s note: This column has been updated to correct the district number for the race between state Sen. Fred Martin and Rick Just. They are in District 15.
The Idaho Statesman editorial board over the past several weeks has been interviewing candidates in several races, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho state Legislature, Ada County Commission and Ada County Highway District.
In all, we’ve conducted more than 20 interview sessions with 40 candidates in 21 races. Most of those interviews were recorded and are attached to each endorsement so that readers can watch the interviews themselves and come to their own conclusions.
The following is a breakdown of the endorsements we’ve done so far, with more still to come.
Check out our Voter Guide and fill out your own ballot.
U.S. Senate endorsement
In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch and Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan, the Idaho Statesman editorial board has made a recommendation for Paulette Jordan this election. Read our endorsement and watch our full interview with Jordan and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz here.
Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District
In the race for the 2nd Congressional District between longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Simpson and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, the editorial board thinks Simpson has done a lot for Idaho, but it’s time for a change this year. You can read our full endorsement and reasons for the endorsement by clicking here.
Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Statesman editorial board has interviewed candidates in state legislative districts 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 22. Here’s a breakdown of what races we’ve made endorsements in so far:
- In Caldwell’s District 10, incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Chaney faces a very strong challenge from Democrat Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- In Nampa’s District 13, incumbent Republican Sen. Jeff Agenbroad faces a challenge from Democrat Melissa Sue Robinson. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- In western Ada County’s District 14, longtime incumbent Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, is facing a challenge from independent candidate Cindy Currie in a race that features a competition between more tax cuts and more funding for education. Read our full endorsement by clicking here.
- In Boise’s District 15, incumbent Republican Sen. Fred Martin faces a very strong challenge from Democrat Rick Just. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- In Boise’s District 16, an open seat for state representative, Democrat Colin Nash faces off against Jackie Davidson, a Republican candidate who has posted on social media about QAnon and conspiracy theories. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- In Boise’s District 17, another open seat, this one for the Senate, Democrat Ali Rabe and Republican Gary Smith share a lot of similar views, but one key difference on public education funding separates the two. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- In Boise’s District 19, in a race to replace outgoing Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, current state Rep. Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat, seeks to move to the Senate chambers in this race against Republican Aaron Tribble. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
- In District 22, which includes parts of Meridian and Kuna, five-term incumbent Republican Rep. John Vander Woude faces a challenge from Democrat Diane Jensen. Read our endorsement and watch video of our full interviews here.
Still to come: endorsements in two other races in District 22.
Ada County Commission races
Two of the races we’ve been following closely are the two seats up for election on the Ada County Commission.
- In District 1, Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is the better choice over challenger Republican Ryan Davidson. Find the full endorsement in the Diana Lachiondo-Ryan Davidson race here.
- In District 2, in an open seat to replace Rick Visser, Democrat Bill Rutherford is the better choice over Republican Rod Beck. You can read the full endorsement in the Bill Rutherford-Rod Beck race here.
You can also watch our full interviews with all four candidates by clicking on the links.
U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District
The Idaho Statesman editorial board is also interviewing all of the candidates in the U.S. House races. Here’s a breakdown of those contests:
- In the race for the 1st Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher and Democrat Rudy Soto, that endorsement is scheduled to come out sometime next week, as well. Keep an eye on our editorials homepage for that endorsement and videos of our interviews here.
Constitutional amendment, HJR4
Perhaps you’ve received your absentee ballot and were surprised to see a question of a constitutional amendment, HJR4. Perhaps you’ve been hearing whispers about it but don’t know much about it.
We dug into it and got the details, and our editorial board weighed in on whether you should vote “yes” or “no” on this important measure. Please read our full editorial here.
Ada County Highway District
The editorial board is wrapping up its final interviews with Ada County Highway District candidates, so those endorsements will be rolling out soon.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we write endorsements
Who decides the endorsements?
Members of Idaho Statesman editorial board interview political candidates, as well as advocates and opponents of ballot measures. The editorial board is composed of journalists and community members and is separate from the Statesman’s newsroom. Members of the Statesman editorial board are: Statesman publisher Rusty Dodge, editor Christina Lords, opinion editor Scott McIntosh, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members Sophie Sestero and Mike Wetherell.
What does the endorsement process entail?
The Statesman editorial board meets with political candidates. The editorial board discusses the candidates in each race. Board members seek to reach a consensus on the endorsements, but not every decision is unanimous. The editorial board will not endorse a candidate who does not agree to an interview with the board members.
Is the editorial board partisan?
No. In making endorsements, members of the editorial board consider which candidates are well-prepared to represent their constituents — not whether they agree with us or belong to a particular political party. We evaluate candidates’ relevant experience, their readiness for office, their depth of knowledge of key issues and their understanding of public policy. We’re seeking candidates who are thoughtful and who offer more than just party-line talking points. The editorial board will endorse both Republicans and Democrats. We make recommendations about who the best-qualified candidates for these jobs are.
Why are endorsements unsigned?
Endorsements reflect the collective views of the Statesman’s editorial board — not just the opinion of one writer. Board members all discuss and contribute ideas to each endorsement editorial.
