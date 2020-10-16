Idaho Statesman’s endorsement roundup: Our picks for U.S., state and county races

Editor’s note: This column has been updated to correct the district number for the race between state Sen. Fred Martin and Rick Just. They are in District 15.

The Idaho Statesman editorial board over the past several weeks has been interviewing candidates in several races, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho state Legislature, Ada County Commission and Ada County Highway District.

In all, we’ve conducted more than 20 interview sessions with 40 candidates in 21 races. Most of those interviews were recorded and are attached to each endorsement so that readers can watch the interviews themselves and come to their own conclusions.

The following is a breakdown of the endorsements we’ve done so far, with more still to come.

Check out our Voter Guide and fill out your own ballot.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

U.S. Senate endorsement

In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch and Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan, the Idaho Statesman editorial board has made a recommendation for Paulette Jordan this election. Read our endorsement and watch our full interview with Jordan and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz here.

Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District

In the race for the 2nd Congressional District between longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Simpson and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, the editorial board thinks Simpson has done a lot for Idaho, but it’s time for a change this year. You can read our full endorsement and reasons for the endorsement by clicking here.

Idaho Legislature

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Idaho Statesman editorial board has interviewed candidates in state legislative districts 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 22. Here’s a breakdown of what races we’ve made endorsements in so far:

Still to come: endorsements in two other races in District 22.

Ada County Commission races

Two of the races we’ve been following closely are the two seats up for election on the Ada County Commission.

In District 1 , Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is the better choice over challenger Republican Ryan Davidson. Find the full endorsement in the Diana Lachiondo-Ryan Davidson race here.

, Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is the better choice over challenger Republican Ryan Davidson. Find the full endorsement in the Diana Lachiondo-Ryan Davidson race here. In District 2, in an open seat to replace Rick Visser, Democrat Bill Rutherford is the better choice over Republican Rod Beck. You can read the full endorsement in the Bill Rutherford-Rod Beck race here.

You can also watch our full interviews with all four candidates by clicking on the links.

U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District

The Idaho Statesman editorial board is also interviewing all of the candidates in the U.S. House races. Here’s a breakdown of those contests:

In the race for the 1st Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher and Democrat Rudy Soto, that endorsement is scheduled to come out sometime next week, as well. Keep an eye on our editorials homepage for that endorsement and videos of our interviews here.





Constitutional amendment, HJR4

Perhaps you’ve received your absentee ballot and were surprised to see a question of a constitutional amendment, HJR4. Perhaps you’ve been hearing whispers about it but don’t know much about it.

We dug into it and got the details, and our editorial board weighed in on whether you should vote “yes” or “no” on this important measure. Please read our full editorial here.

Ada County Highway District

The editorial board is wrapping up its final interviews with Ada County Highway District candidates, so those endorsements will be rolling out soon.