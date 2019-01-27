Idaho legislators have a duty to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers

Dawn Jantzen’s daughter, Jaclyn Zabel, was shot to death in late May by her boyfriend, who then killed himself, authorities say. Jantzen lived through an abusive relationship and says people must understand why it’s difficult for women to leave: “When you decide to leave, you are thinking ‘I want to get out. I don’t want to get caught. I don’t want to get hurt. I don’t want to lose my life. I don’t want to lose my children.’ There is no safe way of leaving.” Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com