Idaho lawmaker carrying gun openly in Boise restaurant has it all wrong

A television report depicted an elected representative of the Idaho Legislature, Chad Christensen, representing District 32, walking into an eatery in Boise, openly carrying a weapon. He was accompanied by two other men, also carrying weapons in open view. The three apparently present themselves as “3 percenters.” The incident came to light after Christensen went public advising the citizens of Boise, and I suppose District 32, that the business was not “gun friendly” and should be avoided by everyone because of that. Christensen presents his accusation against the owner in a drab room with a beat-up American flag hanging on the wall behind him.
I do not know why a state representative from the Idaho Falls area would go public to advise the good citizens of Boise to avoid this business, but I certainly can guess. I know that 3 percenters are so-called “nationalists,” and according to their website, their mantra is “gun politics in the United States; a paramilitary group.” Their purpose is to advocate violence and destruction to anyone who does not believe in their cause. It is certainly not to promote the common good or nonviolent community activities.
Christensen was elected to represent his district and the state of Idaho. When he went into Bacon, what was his intent? Three good Idaho citizens just going to lunch? I doubt it. Anyone carrying a weapon using the justification of “open carry” would make people like me, a retired law enforcement officer, very nervous had I been there watching the events unfold. I remember the illegal and unlawful takeover incident at the Malheur Federal Wildlife Refuge several years ago, where the 3 percenters backed up Ammon Bundy and his cohorts, all of them armed, some with automatic weapons.
Christensen apparently feels that he and not the Boise Police Department is capable of protecting its citizens. My personal and professional experience in law enforcement covers almost 40 years. Never, not once, did I witness anyone who was “open carrying” do anything but scare the other citizens around them. If Christensen wants to impress people by carrying a gun in the open, do it in District 32. In Boise, I care about the safety of my children and friends, not the rants the 3 percenters bring to the table. Interlopers like Christensen, et al, are not needed or wanted carrying their weapons in plain view.
I do not care about nationalist gun puppets that purport to be representing Idaho citizens’ rights, when in fact they are merely representing their own agendas by trying to create chaos and disorder. My roots in Idaho go way back. My family would not have tolerated intolerance or a public official that represents or uses the power of his office to denigrate a private business owner concerned about the safety of his patrons. Looks to me like Christensen needs to be counseled or recalled.
Boisean Ron Shutt is a retired law enforcement officer who served as a chief investigator in the state of Nevada, a former San Diego policeman, and as an administrative hearing officer, also for the state of Nevada. He holds a bachelor’s in Public Safety Administration and a master’s in Public Administration.
