McCall hit with record levels of snowfall, ski resorts prepare for busy weekend

It’s been a great week for snow lovers near McCall, and nearby ski resorts are preparing for a busy weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the town recorded 25.5 inches of snow over Wednesday and Thursday, which is the most snowfall recorded in the area over a two-day span since 1971. Much of the recent snowfall took place to the north of Boise and Ada County, which saw rain showers throughout the day Friday.

#McCall has recorded 25.5" of new #snow over the last 2-days (ending 1/28). This is the 5th highest 2-Day snow total since records began in 1905 and the most 2-days snowfall since Jan. of 1971. More snow is expected today! #idwx pic.twitter.com/uRgbvKLwYc — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 29, 2021

More snow was also expected to fall Friday, as the NWS forecast indicates a 30% chance of snow showers after 11 p.m. for McCall. Those in the town may also see snow in the early part of next week, as the NWS forecast projects a 20% chance of snow Sunday night into Monday.

Skiers and snowboarders have reason to celebrate. Brundage Mountain reported that it has recorded 24 inches of snow in the past 72 hours, with 6 of those inches falling in the past day. The mountain’s forecast also projects 2-4 inches of snow Friday and an additional 1-2 inches overnight into Saturday.

Tamarack Resort, which is just south of McCall by Lake Cascade, reported 9 inches of fresh snow in the past 24 hours.

“It’s been three really good days up here,” said April Whitney, spokesperson for Brundage Mountain.

Whitney said the high amount of snowfall will likely lead to an especially busy weekend, with people looking to be outside enjoying fresh powder.

In anticipation, Brundage will take precautions and limit the number of day tickets that will be sold over the weekend in order to stay within line mountain’s COVID-19 protocols. A large expected turnout of season pass holders has already spurred a limited number of day tickets.

Whitney said those who plan on going to Brundage should purchase day passes ahead of time, as the mountain will likely sell out for Saturday and Sunday.

She added that the large amount of snowfall can come with added issues, as those in the mountains should be extra cautious about tree well hazards and the potential for deep snow immersion.

The NWS is warning drivers in Idaho to take caution on the road this weekend, as wintry driving conditions could persist through the weekend.