Montana got pummeled by snowstorm. Is Idaho next? And will Boise see snow soon?

How to drive safely in the snow without driving yourself crazy With snow in the forecast, here are some tips to get you ready for driving in wintry weather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With snow in the forecast, here are some tips to get you ready for driving in wintry weather.

An early-season snowstorm buried northwest Montana in three to four feet of snow over the weekend — with the governor declaring a state of emergency — while most, but not all, of Idaho was spared from the storm’s impacts.

Rain and snow are making travel conditions hazardous in eastern Idaho, and that’s expected to continue the next few days, according to the Idaho State Journal.

The precipitation could cause flooding and mud/rock slides in that part of the state, while higher elevations could get up to 4 inches of snow, the paper reported Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Snow fell in the mountains across Idaho over the weekend. Bogus Basin staff posted video of the snowfall at the ski area on Facebook Saturday.

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley fell to freezing on Monday morning, with some areas of the Valley, including Eagle and Mountain Home, experiencing a “hard freeze” of 28 or lower, a National Weather Service meteorologist told the Statesman. The low recorded at the Boise Airport Monday was 34 degrees.

The next few mornings in the Valley are expected to be at freezing levels — cold enough for snow.

So will we see snow in Boise this week?

“There’s no real threat of precipitation. It’s going to be cold and dry,” meteorologist Mike Cantin said.

But Idaho travelers should prepare for snow and winter driving conditions in the mountains. It’s also a good idea to check the Idaho Transportation Department’s road conditions map online at 511.Idaho.gov or call 511 for before heading out.

Boise doesn’t typically get measurable snow until late October or early November.

Weather Service records show the earliest recorded snowfall was Oct. 10, 2008, and that storm brought 1.7 inches. The second earliest was Oct. 12, 1969.

Temperatures are unseasonably cold right now in Boise but they will warm up a bit by the end of the week, forecasters say. Highs this week will be in the 50s and 60s — still well below 70, the normal for this time of year, Cantin said.

Tuesday is Oct. 1, and that’s the first day that studded tires are legal in Idaho.