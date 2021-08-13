Idaho DEQ issues air quality advisory for Treasure Valley, bans all outdoor burning

A smoky morning sun rises over Lucky Peak on Friday, Aug. 13. Wildfires in the West have choked portions of Idaho with smoky skies. doswald@idahostatesman.com

State officials are warning Treasure Valley residents about unhealthy air this weekend, a result of ambient smoke from wildfires all across the Northwest.

From Saturday through Monday, the Air Quality Index, a measure of air pollution, is expected to range from 135 to 140 in Boise and surrounding cities, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, but it may fluctuate on an hourly basis and be worse at the start and end of the day.

“What we’re anticipating is an overall forecast for the mid-to-upper orange (range),” said Michael Toole, airshed coordinator for DEQ. “But those hourly values ... may be in the red category in the mornings and evenings.”

That air quality designation led DEQ to issue a Stage 1 air pollution caution for the region, which prohibits all open burning activities. The caution applies to Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington counties.

An AQI score of between 101 and 150 is considered “orange” — unhealthy for sensitive groups — while an AQI reading of between 151 and 200 is labeled “red,” or generally unhealthy for all. When air quality gets to that level, health officials recommend keeping children indoors and holding sports practices inside.

With air quality in the orange range, as it will be for most of this weekend, DEQ advises that “everyone should limit exertion outdoors,” according to a Friday news release.

This weekend’s smoky skies are expected to be caused by a plethora of fires — from North Idaho, British Columbia, Oregon and California, according to Toole.

“The forecast maps put Idaho right in the middle of where all that smoke is coming together through the weekend,” he said.

The Treasure Valley is also expected to bake this weekend, with temperatures in the upper 90s or even into the low 100s, according to the National Weather Service. In Boise, the high is expected to be 98 on Saturday, 99 on Sunday and 97 on Monday.