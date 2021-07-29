Idaho to get a break from the heat. That means storms are coming, and maybe even floods

We are about to get a little respite from all of this heat, Idaho. But it might come with strings attached.

Much of the southwestern and southern parts of the state could see thunderstorms this weekend, along with the potential for flash flooding in certain areas. This storm system also is bringing lower temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service in Boise, cities in the Treasure Valley have a chance of seeing thunderstorms starting Friday, and potentially through Tuesday. For some cities and areas — such as McCall, Cascade, Idaho City, Council and the Owyhee Mountains — there’s a moderate risk of flash floods starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday night.

In a tweet, the NWS in Boise said the upcoming storms bring the potential for heavy rain to higher elevations. The NWS forecasts show that areas such as Stanley and Sun Valley have higher chances of thunderstorms, and therefore the flash-flood concerns are greater.

Excessive heat still will affect most of Idaho on Friday, with high temperatures in the Boise area expected to be near 100. But the storm system will cool things down, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Though no formal watches or warnings for thunderstorms and flash floods had been issued as of Thursday afternoon, residents of Southwest Idaho should be prepared for the weekend storms, the weather service said.