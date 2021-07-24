Excessive heat is returning to Boise on Sunday. How hot will it get?

Connor Moses celebrates his 12th birthday with a cool blast of water from the sprinklers at Baggley Park in East Boise on Friday, June 16, 2021. doswald@idahostatesman.com

After a few days of slightly cooler weather, the pattern of blistering summer heat in Boise will return this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service’s Boise office has issued an excessive heat warning for Sunday through Monday night. Temperatures are expected to reach 102 degrees on Sunday and 101 on Monday, according to the NWS forecast.

And the hot temperatures won’t just be in Boise, but in much of Southern and Western Idaho. On Sunday, the highs in Emmett and Mountain Home are both forecast to be 105 degrees. In Caldwell, it’s expected to be 102.

“There’s an upper level ridge of high pressure, right now centered over the Great Basin, but tomorrow and into Monday it’s going to expand north,” Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist with the NWS, told the Idaho Statesman by phone. He added that the direction of wind blowing into the Treasure Valley will shift from the west to the southwest, bringing warmer air up from desert climates.

️ ️ Very hot temperatures will return on Sunday and Monday. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for much of our area. #IDwx #ORwx pic.twitter.com/UXNdPMY4jq — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 23, 2021

During the extreme weather this summer, doctors have urged precaution and recommended residents stay inside during the hottest temperatures, and when outside to wear sun protection and hydrate.

Wildfire impact continues to be seen

Smoke is also expected to continue to hover in the region, as air from fires in Oregon and California continues to blow east and north. The smoke currently aloft in the Treasure Valley is mostly from the Dixie Fire in Northern California, according to Tangen.

In part because of the smoke’s ability to block sunlight, temperatures fell somewhat earlier this week, marking a reprieve from the nine days of 100-degree plus heat in Boise so far this month.

On Tuesday, the high was 92 degrees. On Thursday it was 91, and on Friday 93.

“While the last couple of days have brought below normal temperatures for most of us, it’s back into the frying pan this weekend as the heat intensifies,” the NWS tweeted on Friday.

An international team of climate experts found earlier this month that the scorching heat wave in the Pacific Northwest at the end of June would have been “virtually impossible” without the effects of human-caused climate change.

At the end of next week, monsoonal weather from the Desert Southwest may bring rain to the region. Between July 29 and Aug. 2, Boise has a 40% of seeing above normal precipitation, according to the NWS.