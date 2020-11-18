Weather News
Photos: Dark storm clouds roll over Boise, bringing thunder, hail and then rainbows
An afternoon storm passing over the Treasure Valley quickly ushered in ominous clouds and — just as quickly — left behind rainbows that filled social media on Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service’s Boise branch, radar showed a front approaching the area at around 3:45 p.m., moving swiftly east with showers and thunderstorms. Les Colin, a meteorologist with the Boise weather service, said the storm cleared the area in about 30 minutes.
The weather service received reports of half-inch hail in Star and Kuna, as well as pea-sized hail in West Boise and Meridian. Despite some rumors of funnel clouds, Colin said there was no evidence that one formed during the storm.
Colin said the cold front was unusually distinct and “sharp” on radar equipment. He also said it was out of the ordinary for Boise to see a storm like this after October.
“It’s a little late in the year for cold fronts like this to move through,” he said.
Boiseans share photos of storm, aftermath online
Photos and videos of the dark storm clouds quickly filled social media.
Boise State Public Safety shared a photo from one of its employees on Twitter showing the line of clouds moving toward Meridian. The campus issued a weather warning to students and employees as the cold front approached, bringing gusty winds.
Stef Henry, another National Weather Service meteorologist, shared a time-lapse video on Twitter of the clouds rolling overhead.
Former Statesman photographer Joe Jaszewski tweeted two photos.
Many others remarked on the “fierce” clouds or loud claps of thunder.
After the clouds passed, rainbows hung over the Treasure Valley.
Comments