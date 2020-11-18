Photos: Dark storm clouds roll over Boise, bringing thunder, hail and then rainbows

A rainbow arcs over downtown Boise after a thunderstorm Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Idaho Statesman

An afternoon storm passing over the Treasure Valley quickly ushered in ominous clouds and — just as quickly — left behind rainbows that filled social media on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service’s Boise branch, radar showed a front approaching the area at around 3:45 p.m., moving swiftly east with showers and thunderstorms. Les Colin, a meteorologist with the Boise weather service, said the storm cleared the area in about 30 minutes.

The weather service received reports of half-inch hail in Star and Kuna, as well as pea-sized hail in West Boise and Meridian. Despite some rumors of funnel clouds, Colin said there was no evidence that one formed during the storm.

Colin said the cold front was unusually distinct and “sharp” on radar equipment. He also said it was out of the ordinary for Boise to see a storm like this after October.

“It’s a little late in the year for cold fronts like this to move through,” he said.

Boiseans share photos of storm, aftermath online

Photos and videos of the dark storm clouds quickly filled social media.

Boise State Public Safety shared a photo from one of its employees on Twitter showing the line of clouds moving toward Meridian. The campus issued a weather warning to students and employees as the cold front approached, bringing gusty winds.

Cool photo report from one of our @BSUPublicSafety employees in Meridian; it's on the way! pic.twitter.com/tmhK7mJcRc — Boise State Department of Public Safety (@BSUPublicSafety) November 18, 2020

Stef Henry, another National Weather Service meteorologist, shared a time-lapse video on Twitter of the clouds rolling overhead.

Former Statesman photographer Joe Jaszewski tweeted two photos.

Many others remarked on the “fierce” clouds or loud claps of thunder.

That is some fierce weather coming. pic.twitter.com/ZOmDLnryWe — Janie Burns (@meadowlarkfarm) November 18, 2020

It’s an impressive front coming through pic.twitter.com/ZlvmFDqioy — JessFlynn (@jessflynn) November 18, 2020

Lightning just flashed right above our house, and the thunder that came right after was so loud it shook the house!



I've never heard it this loud, sounded more like an explosion pic.twitter.com/0Sfc3fhHFj — Aunty Whispers (@ChiquitaPapita) November 18, 2020





After the clouds passed, rainbows hung over the Treasure Valley.

Driving home through a rainstorm when this happened.#boise pic.twitter.com/c8Xl4U4qh7 — Jacob Nordby (@JacobNordby) November 19, 2020