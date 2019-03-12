High winds to hit Treasure Valley tonight. But first, possible snow on your evening commute

It’s shaping up to be a blustery evening in Idaho, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Boise branch. And that’s not all — first, rain or snow could fall tonight.

On Tuesday, the Weather Service issued a 24-hour wind advisory across Southern Idaho, stretching from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meteorologist Tim Barker told the Statesman that the storm system will likely push some precipitation through the area in the late afternoon, too.

“We may see some snow during the evening commute,” Barker said, though he said it will likely move too quickly to accumulate.

The wind is expected to pick up this evening, with a possible lull overnight and renewed gusts through the day on Wednesday, Barker said. In the Treasure Valley, wind speeds will likely hover between 25 and 30 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. Farther east, the Magic Valley could see gusts between 40 and 50 mph.

According to Barker, the wind isn’t expected to cause much damage on its own, but it could prove dangerous for travelers. He advised drivers with high-profile or lightweight vehicles to use caution, particularly on north-south routes, where vehicles could catch crosswinds. In addition, Barker said, recreating on bodies of water is especially dangerous in such high winds.

In the mountains, the gusts could kick up snow, causing poor visibility. Check the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 road report prior to traveling on mountain roads.

High winds aren’t unusual this time of year, Barker said.

“We get more of these events during the springtime, but it has been awhile (since we’ve issued an advisory),” he said.

The storm should move over Boise on Wednesday, and the remainder of the week will be “a taste of spring,” Barker said, with temperatures rising into the 50s at the end of the week and hitting low 60s by the weekend.