Avalanches left 50 feet of snow on this Idaho highway. Here’s what the cleanup looks like.

An avalanche-prone stretch of Idaho 21 is buried under more than 50 feet of snow — and it’s slow-going as the Idaho Transportation Department works to clear all that snow.
The trouble began with a Feb. 24 storm that dropped more than 5 feet of snow on the 11-mile Canyon Creek stretch between Lowman and Stanley, according to an ITD press release. The resulting avalanches put more than 50 feet of snow on the highway.
Crews began digging out the road March 1. They have cleared 5 miles so far, according to ITD.

