Little wants businesses to build affordable housing, provide child care. Here’s how

Gov. Brad Little maintained an upbeat and positive tone as he addressed representatives from counties across Idaho at the Association of Counties annual conference on Monday.

Little highlighted the state’s record budget surplus and his expectation of maintaining it going forward. Part of maintaining a healthy budget requires being prudent, he said. Little noted that some states have already spent all of their American Rescue Plan Act money, while Idaho has only spent $20 million of its $1.1 billion in ARPA funds.

“We will continue to be a balanced budget state,” Little said. “It’s in our DNA. It’s in our constitution. It’s the right thing to do.”

Housing crisis tops county concerns

When one county representative described Idaho’s housing supply crisis as “the biggest barrier today with our economy in Idaho across the board in every county,” the governor said it “breaks his heart” to see Idaho’s young people unable to buy homes.

Little said he is considering bridge financing for people who build affordable housing. Bridge financing is funding, often in the form of a loan, that provides businesses with money for short-term costs until permanent income begins coming in.

Ultimately, however, Little believes the housing crisis is a sign of Idaho’s prosperity.

“We’re victims of our own success,” Little said.

Child care and employment needs intertwined

Both the governor and county representatives brought up how child care shortages are making it difficult to find employees.

“There’s a lot of people that aren’t working because day care is expensive or is nonexistent in a lot of areas,” Little said.

In addition to more child care workers, Little would like to see those workers get more training so children are better prepared for kindergarten.

“What I’d love to do is incentivize businesses to provide day care and allow small businesses to aggregate together to provide quality day care to use it as a lure to attract young people, to attract people with families into their businesses,” Little said.

Counties want roads repaired

Repairing roads is a central issue for many counties in the state, but it’s something for which ARPA funds cannot be used. When asked about this, Little blamed national politics. He said it was a way for legislators to secure votes for Biden’s infrastructure bill.

“The reason you can’t use ARPA for roads is the people who wrote the ARPA bill have got a bill that’s up at Congress this week they want to have votes for,” Little said. “It’s pure politics.”

Little is hopeful once the infrastructure bill will pass, the rules will change and states will be able to use ARPA funding on roads.

Little hopes for changes next session

Little has high hopes for what might be accomplished during the next state legislative session. He wants to raise pay for K-12 teachers, increase the number of child care workers, pay for road maintenance and increase broadband access.

Toward the end of his talk, the governor once again reminded county representatives that many of Idaho’s problems stem from its recent prosperity.

“We’re just victims of our own success,” he said, repeating his earlier comment. “Businesses are expanding. Businesses are coming into the state. I was around when we had 10% unemployment. I’ll take this problem any time.”

