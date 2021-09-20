‘True Idaho icon’: Louise McClure dies after leaving mark in public service, the arts

Louise McClure (left), and her husband, former Sen. Jim McClure, in 2009. Louise died Sunday at age 93. Chris Butler / Idaho Statesman file

Louise McClure, longtime public service devotee and the wife of former Idaho Sen. Jim McClure, died Sunday. She was 93.

While Jim McClure served in Congress, Louise became involved with the congressional wives organizations, hosted diplomats and volunteered for several organizations. President George H.W. Bush appointed Louise McClure to the National Council on the Arts.

McClure also served on the boards of the Boise Philharmonic, Parents and Youth Against Drug Abuse, Boise State Radio Community and Women’s and Children’s Alliance, according to the University of Idaho.

McClure grew up in Nezperce in North Idaho and was her high school valedictorian. She graduated from the University of Idaho in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in music. She married Jim McClure in 1950 and they had three children: Marilyn, Ken and Dave.

Jim McClure died in 2011. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 1991 and in the House from 1967 to 1973.

Idaho politicians publicly shared their condolences Monday.

“Louise was a wonderful friend to Teresa and me, and she was a loving, steady partner to former U.S. Senator Jim McClure,” Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “Louise relentlessly advocated for what was best for Idaho. She was an accomplished person dedicated to public service, and her contributions to our state and the arts will be felt for generations. She will also be remembered for bringing civility to politics. Teresa and I share our condolences to the family and loved ones of Louise McClure, a true Idaho icon.”

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson echoed Little’s words.

— Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) September 20, 2021

“Vicki and I are saddened to hear the news of Louise McClure’s passing,” Risch tweeted. “Louise was a sophisticated woman and a loving and steadfast partner to former Idaho Senator Jim McClure for over 60 years. Her love of Idaho and its people was unmatched, and her legacy will carry on.”

— Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) September 20, 2021

“Kathy & I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Louise McClure,” Simpson tweeted. “She was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to her amazing family & to Idaho. We are blessed for her public service & for her friendship. Kathy & I send our love and prayers to the McClure family.”

In 2007, the University of Idaho launched the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 3:28 PM.