24 Republican AGs threaten Biden with vaccine mandate lawsuit. Is Idaho’s among them?

The attorneys general for 24 states across the United States — each a member of the Republican Party — sent a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden threatening a lawsuit over his administration’s plan to mandate that all businesses with at least 100 employees either require vaccinations or weekly tests for COVID-19.

“Mr. President, your vaccine mandate represents not only a threat to individual liberty, but a public health disaster that will displace vulnerable workers and exacerbate a nationwide hospital staffing crisis, with severe consequences for all Americans,” the letter reads. “Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive.”

Among those signing the letter were the AGs for the majority of states that make up the American South, per U.S. Census Bureau boundaries: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia. Separately, Texas and Florida are the nation’s No. 2 and No. 3 most populous states.

Several of those states have the worst rates for number of residents fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine data — and the worst ongoing outbreaks. Idaho, which on Thursday moved to statewide health care rationing at its hospitals, ranks near the bottom as well, with just over 50% of the eligible population (12 and older) fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

Absent from the list of signees in the letter to Biden is Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who is also a Republican. The AGs in the neighboring states of Utah, Montana and Wyoming all signed the letter challenging the president’s vaccination mandate plan.

A spokesman for Wasden did not return a voicemail or email from an Idaho Statesman reporter seeking comment.

In a similar move in December, Wasden declined to join a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with the U.S. Supreme Court alleging that four states improperly conducted their elections after former President Donald Trump falsely claimed sweeping voter fraud in the 2020 general election. Nineteen total AGs signed on — all Republicans — in addition to several Idaho elected officials, including Gov. Brad Little.

The Supreme Court rejected that lawsuit.

Little is among the nation’s governors who have said they will consider litigation against Biden for his recent COVID-19 vaccination requirements of large businesses. Aside from the president’s directive for private enterprise through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, he issued an executive order on Sept. 9 that requires the majority of federal employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

Of the nation’s 26 Republican attorneys general, only Wasden and Tennessee’s Herbert Slatery did not add their names to the letter to Biden. Slatery, however, sent his own letter to the president on Thursday raising many of the same legal questions as two dozen of his Republican colleagues.

An Idaho Statesman request for comment from the association that represents the nation’s Republican attorneys general did not receive a response Friday. A similar request sent to the corresponding group that represents the nation’s Democratic attorneys general also did not garner the association’s position on the legal threat. None of the nation’s 25 Democratic attorneys general, which includes Washington, D.C., signed the letter.

The other state AGs to sign the letter to Biden were from Alaska, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio and South Dakota.